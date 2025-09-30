UFC Legend Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight
Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis will square off inside the ring on November 14 in an exhibition bout on Netflix. 'The Problem Child' is currently ranked in cruiserweight by the WBA and is coming off a decision win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Davis, meanwhile, is the WBA lightweight champion, meaning there's a 60 lbs weight difference between the opponents. Paul is also 8 inches taller than Davis, making the fight a physical mismatch.
The combat sports world has been skeptical of the contest, mainly due to Paul's choice of fighting an opponent who is significantly undersized. UFC legend Daniel Cormier has now given a brutally honest assessment of the upcoming bout, and it is an opinion that boxing fans have been expressing for a while now.
Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis
Speaking of the contest, 'DC' said on his YouTube channel, "At times boxing gets ridiculous. Gervonta Davis is fighting Jake Paul. One of the most recognizable things is Jake Paul is huge compared to Gervonta Davis."
"How can you take those sanctioning organizations seriously when they are sanctioning this. I don't understand why. I've talked about this before, like I didn't know why they were fighting because Gervonta Davis' last fight was at 136 pounds."- Daniel Cormier
The former two-division UFC champion also pointed out that Paul plays by his own rules. He said, "Jake Paul has been able to carve out and make his own lane in boxing. And I've never seen anything like it. He literally, I mean, we all know what weight class he fights in any situation. We just know. He kind of makes his own rules, and it seems like people are playing by those rules."
Jake Paul says Gervonta Davis is the toughest test of his career
Jake Paul is 12-1-0 with seven KOs under his belt. His only loss has come against Tommy Fury and the YouTuber turned pro-boxer holds wins against 58-year-old Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and more. Paul reckons 'Tank' Davis will be his toughest test till date.
He said in a recent press conference in New York, "This is a Top 10 pound-for-pound fighter. This is definitely the toughest test."
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis is one of the most fearsome knockout artists in the world and holds a professional record of 30-0-1 with 28 KOs. However, there are weight classes in boxing for a reason.
The Latest Boxing News
Teddy Atlas Weighs In On Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Size Difference
Moses Itauma's Next Opponent Reportedly Between Two Knockout Artists
Dana White's Zuffa Boxing To Implement New Ring Design, Potential New Rules & More
Terence Crawford Sets Record Straight On Floyd Mayweather 'GOAT' Debate