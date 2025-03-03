WBA President Shares Thoughts On Potential Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr Rematch
Will a rematch between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. be next after their controversial majority draw?
If WBA President Gilberto Mendoza and most boxing fans have their way, we could be heading toward an immediate rematch. Mendoza told The Ring that he plans to pursue an immediate rematch between the two after their fight was marred by Davis taking a knee in the ninth round, only for it to not be called a knockdown by referee Steve Willis.
Had Willis ruled Davis taking a knee as a knockdown, Roach Jr. would have won by unanimous decision. Eric Malinski scored the bout 115-113 in favor of Tank, while Steve Weisfeld and Glenn Feldman scored the bout 114-114. Feldman and Marlinski scored the ninth round in favor of Davis, while Weisfeld gave the round to Roach Jr.
Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) is the WBA lightweight champion, while Roach Jr. (25-1-2, 10 KOs) is the WBA junior lightweight champion.
“I think it's not going to be no doubt about having a rematch on this,” Mendoza told The Ring. “ … think this supersedes the public perception of boxing involved here with a huge star for the sport and we need to send a strong message out there...It was a very controversial night."
If Davis decides to go in a different direction, that could lead to him being stripped of his title. Davis has said that he hopes an immediate rematch with Roach Jr. is next, but that it won't be his next fight.
"It's definitely the one I want next but it's not going to be next," Davis said at the post-fight press conference.
The Ring also reported that if the rematch is ordered by the WBA, Davis and Roach Jr. will be mandated to fight again within 120 days.
Roach Jr. entered Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. NY as a huge underdog, but went toe-to-toe with Davis for much of the bout, with the action and drama picking up in the second half. Roach Jr. narrowly outlanded Davis, in total punches, landing 112 of 400 punches compared to 103 of 279 for Tank, per CompuBox. Davis landed more power punches, connecting with 93 of 210 compared to 87 of 252 for Roach Jr.
Roach Jr. was the first fighter since Isaac Cruz on Dec. 5, 2021, to go the distance with Tank.
