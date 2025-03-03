Gervonta Davis Says Fight vs Lamont Roach Jr Was Taken From Him
Boxing fans and Lamont Roach Jr. aren't the only ones upset with his fight against Gervonta "Tank" Davis ending in a majority draw on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Davis was upset as well, saying that a win was taken from him because he took a knee in the ninth round. The WBA lightweight champion also noted that he shouldn't have done what he did against Roach Jr.
"They took the fight from me and made it a draw [because] I did that bull*** knee..but I landed the most punches in the fight..he didn’t even hit me [with] a punch when I took the knee," Davis wrote on X. I get it though, I shouldn’t have done that but that hair grease was burning my eyes!"
Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) and Roach Jr. (25-1-2, 10 KOs) were nip and tuck throughout the night, with both guys giving as good as they got. In nine of the 12 rounds, they were only separated by two or less punches landed. Davis landed 103 of 279 punches compared to 112 of 400 for Roach Jr.
Controversy struck, though, in the ninth round. Early in the round, Davis went to take a knee after Roch Jr. seemingly landed a punch, which would have been grounds for it being ruled a knockdown. Referee Steve Willis went to begin his count as Tank went to his corner to have his face wiped down with a towel by one of his cornermen because of the hair product he has used allegedly getting in his eyes.
MORE: Claressa Shields And Ryan Garcia React To Controversial Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Fight
Rather than continue the count, Willis stopped and allowed the action to resume. Davis went on to win the ninth round on Glenn Feldman and Eric Marlinski scorecards, rather than it being scored a 10-8 round in favor of Roach Jr.
Marlinski scored the bout 115-113 for Davis, while Feldman and Steve Weisfeld scored it 114-114. Had the ninth round been scored 10-8 in favor of Roach Jr., he would have won the fight by decision and would have been the first man to beat Davis.
