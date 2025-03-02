Lamont Roach Jr. Reveals Gervonta Davis Gave Fight Outcome Prediction During The Match
Lamont Roach Jr.'s bid for one of the biggest upsets in boxing history fell just short, as his bout against Gervonta "Tank" Davis ended in a majority draw on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
As the fight progressed, it felt Roach Jr.'s chances of becoming the first man to defeat Davis increased. However, Davis seemed to have a beat on how the fight would play out if it reached the final bell.
While they talked throughout the fight, but in the latter stages of the bout, Tank (30-0-1, 28 KOs) told Roach Jr. (25-1-2, 10 KOs) that he wasn't going to get the nod if it went to decision.
"When we was talking in like the 12th round, I think the 12th or 11th, we just talking s***, right?" Roach Jr. said. "But he like, 'You ain't gonna win.' I said, 'S***, why not?' What are you talking about?' He was like, 'They ain't gonna give it to you. I was like, 'Oh, is that right?' So, you know, that's how boxing works. It's sad to say, you know, that's how boxing works."
As disheartening as it is for a fighter to put their best foot forward only to end up on the wrong side of a decision, Roach Jr. said he wasn't too upset, noting that the final verdict was part of how things play out in boxing.
"I'm not totally upset. I figured with a superstar, you won't get too much on paper. But s***, I damn sure thought I had it, especially when they announced the score for him. I was like, 'Oh, they're going to give me a split decision.' I was like 'Oh yeah. Oh s***, here it comes.' But soon as I heard that 114-114 I was just like, damn."
MORE: Was Lamont Roach Jr. Robbed vs. Gervonta Davis?
Roach Jr. not getting the nod becomes tougher to stomach when you look at how the ninth round played out and how two of the three judges scored the bout.
Early in the round, Roach Jr. landed a punch and seconds later, Davis took a knee, claiming that he was having trouble seeing due to the product he had in his hair getting in his eyes. One of his cornermen came onto the apron to wipe his face, to which referee Steve Willis began a count as if he scored Davis taking a knee as a knockdown.
After some pleading by Davis, Willis stopped his count and let the action resume. Two of the three judges, Glenn Feldman and Eric Marlinski scored the ninth round in favor of Davis, while Steve Weisfeld gave it to Roach Jr (Scorecard).
Marlinski scored the bout 115-113 in favor of Tank, while Weisfeld and Feldman both scored it 114-114. Had Roach Jr. gotten a 10-8 round in the ninth round, he would have won a unanimous decision.
