Legendary Commentator Jim Lampley Making Ringside Return
A historic card will now mark the return of one of boxing's all-time great commentators.
Jim Lampley is set to make his return ringside as a blow-by-blow commentator on May 2 for Ring Magazine for the Times Square card that features Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero, Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza.
Ring Magazine announced the news on X with a video from Lampley.
"I'm here to announce that after a few years away from ringside, I will be returning on May 2nd under the banner of the Ring Magazine to cover the triple header in Times Square that involves Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez. A new groundbreaking event for the sport outside in the middle of New York City. I'll be back at ringside to call blow by blow. Couldn't be more excited about it."
Lampley had long been the voice of boxing during his tenure with HBO Boxing. He was HBO Boxing's blow-by-blow commentator for 30 years before the network decided to cut ties with broadcasting the sport after Dec. 8, 2018, the last time he did blow-by-blow.
Lampley has been on the call for some of boxing's most iconic events, including Buster Douglas knocking out Mike Tyson and George Foreman upsetting Michael Moorer with a come-from-behind knockout in the 10th round.
Lampley's work earned him a spot in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2015. He's also a four-time Sports Emmy Award winner for his commentary work.
Lampley has most recently been doing work for PPV.com on their live chat during boxing broadcasts.
The Latest Boxing News
Lamont Roach Jr. Reveals Gervonta Davis Gave Fight Outcome Prediction During The Match
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Claps Back At Terence Crawford Diss After Knockdown Controversy
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Result: Davis Retains Title In Controversial Draw
Gervonta Davis Answers Whether Rematch vs Lamont Roach Jr Is Next