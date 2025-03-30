William Zepeda Wins Majority Decision Over Tevin Farmer
The rematch between William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer proved to be every bit as good as their first matchup.
Zepeda's patent work rate and pressure carried the day again, though, as he went on to win by majority decision against Farmer. The win was Zepeda's first defense of his interim WBC lightweight title, putting him in line to potentially face WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson in his next fight.
Rafael Ortiz scored the fight 116-112 and Nathan Palmer had it 115-113 in favor of Zepeda, while Ed Pearson had it 114-114.
In the first fight between Zepeda and Farmer, Zepeda won a tightly contested split decision in November. All three judges scored the bout 95-94, with Zepeda taking two of the three scorecards.
Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) landed 344 of 974 punches, including 130 body shots. Farmer connected with 152 of his 679 punches thrown.
Zepeda's pace had much more of an effect on Farmer from the outset. Farmer struggled to hold his ground and didn't land the same clean shots he connected with in their first meeting in the beginning stages of the rematch. Farmer (33-8-1, 7 KOs) also may have been dealing with an injury to his left hand, which certainly wouldn't have helped matters.
Still, Farmer put forth an admirable effort and had his moments throughout the night, but it wasn't enough in the rematch compared to the heavy shots Zepeda landed and the relentless pace he fought with.
Farmer made one last stand in the 12th round, which was one of his best of the fight. He landed a left hand and Zepeda's glove touched the ground, but referee Mike Griffin ruled that it wasn't a knockdown. Even if Griffin ruled a knockdown, Zepeda would have won by majority decision.
In the co-main event, Oscar Collazo remained a unified titlist at minimumweight with a 5th-round stoppage of Edwin Cano. Collazo (12-0, 9 KOs) battered Cano for most of the fight and stopped him with a body shot.
Joselito Velazquez, Robin Safar and Yokasta Valle also won on the undercard of Zepeda vs. Famer 2.
The Latest Boxing News
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes To Lamont Roach After Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight
Claressa Shields Pleads For Gervonta Davis To Get Therapy Before Lamont Roach Rematch
Boxing Tonight [3/28/25]: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Mayer vs Sandy, Zepeda vs Farmer & More
Joe Rogan Imagines What Could Have Been If Kimbo Slice Fought In Bare Knuckle Boxing