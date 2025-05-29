Xander Zayas vs Jorge Garcia Perez Set Date For WBO Junior Middleweight Title
Xander Zayas' first shot at gold is now official.
Top Rank announced that Zayas will face Jorge Garcia Perez for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title on July 26 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The WBO stripped Sebastian Fundora of his title after he withdrew a purse bid to reportedly pursue a rematch vs Tim Tszyu on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios on July 19.
As a result, a bout between Zayas and Perez for the vacant title was ordered by the WBO, and another chapter to the illustrious rivalry between Puerto Rico and Mexico could be added.
The Ring reported that in the co-feature, Bruce Carrington will face Mateus Heita for the interim WBC featherweight title. Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) is ranked No. 1 by the WBC and WBO, No. 2 by the WBA and No. 4 by the IBF.
Stephen Fulton currently holds the WBC featherweight title, while Rey Vargas is the champion in recess.
Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs), 22, has long been one of boxing's top prospects and has rapidly become one of the faces of boxing for Puerto Rico. The rising Puerto Rican contender is coming off a dominant 9th-round stoppage of Slawa Spomer.
Perez (33-4, 26 KOs), 28, earned his shot with an upset split decision victory over Charles Conwell on April 19. The ascending Mexican contender has won eight straight fights, with five coming inside the distance.
