Zuffa Boxing 1 Broadcast Team Announced Ahead Of Inaugural Event

The Zuffa Boxing 1 broadcast team is officially set, with several familiar faces returning to the big screen on Friday.

The promotion announced its star-studded crew on Thursday, which features an ensemble cast of boxing media members. Longtime ESPN talent Joe Tessitore will return to boxing and guide the broadcast as the play-by-play commentator, with Max Kellerman and Andre Ward joining him as analysts.

The crew will also include Heidi Androl as a reporter and former ESPN 'First Take' host Molly Qerim as the studio host. Androl is the lone member of ESPN's UFC broadcast who will be crossing over, while Qerim lands her first gig since her sudden departure from 'First Take.'

Ring Magazine insider Mike Coppinger, former light heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver and longtime boxing expert Mark Kriegel will join Qerim as analysts on the desk. Skipper Kelp will also be in the studio, with the esteemed Joe Martinez serving as ring announcer.

Zuffa Boxing 1 broadcast team brings boxing nostalgia

Former ESPN host Max Kellerman | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

When Dana White announced Zuffa Boxing, he claimed the promotion would take over by signing the sport's biggest stars. In many ways, he is well on his way to doing that in the broadcasting department.

Neither Kellerman nor Ward's inclusion should come as a surprise, given that both worked as color commentators on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Netflix event. That fight card was not officially part of Zuffa Boxing, but it was Dana White's first as an individual boxing promoter.

Coppinger crosses over in a similar fashion after working in the studio for the Alvarez-Crawford event. Kellerman and Coppinger are also employed by Ring Magazine, which has a direct connection to Zuffa Boxing.

Tessitore and Qerim are the two biggest surprises, though both were well-received by fans. Tessitore has deep roots in the community as the longtime play-by-play broadcaster for Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, a role he lost when the network ended its deal with Bob Arum's promotion. He's also a mainstay on WWE programming, who, along with UFC and Zuffa Boxing, shares the same owner in TKO Group.

Sportscaster Joe Tessitore | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

If there is one aspect of Top Rank on ESPN that fans miss most, it is the energy and passion Tessitore brought to each fight. Fans can now expect to have that back in their lives with Zuffa Boxing.

At press time, it is not known whether the broadcasters signed multi-event deals or are on fight-by-fight contracts. The contracts do not appear to be exclusive, as Tessitore continues to work college football games on ESPN and WWE.

