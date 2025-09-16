Longtime ‘First Take’ Host Reportedly Leaving ESPN at the End of 2025
ESPN is going to need a new host for First Take. According to Sports Business Journal, Molly Qerim, the longtime host of First Take, will leave both the show and ESPN at the end of the year.
Qerim originally started at ESPN in 2006 and took over hosting duties for Cari Champion when she returned to the network in 2015. She was named permanent host of the show ten years ago and has been on First Take since Skip Bayless was the one debating Stephen A. Smith on a daily basis.
There's no telling what Qerim has lined up next, but it could be anything. She has years of hosting a live morning show where guests are often shouting at each other. With the constantly shifting sports media landscape any network or streamer could have been looking to poach such a seasoned on-air personality. Or she could be looking at something outside of sports. Or just launch a podcast. Really, anything is on the table.
This also sets up a very high-profile opening at ESPN. Stephen A. Smith just signed a new five-year deal with the network earlier this year and he'll at the very least have his voice heard when it comes to choosing Qerim's replacement.