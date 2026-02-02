Zuffa Boxing to have more events in 2026 than initially scheduled

When Zuffa Boxing announced its broadcast deal with Paramount+, the promotion confirmed it would have 12 or 13 events to launch its brand in 2026. After the first two events, Dana White now says he wants to increase that number.

Believing the first two events have been successful, White told reporters he is "further ahead" than he planned to be one month into 2026. The strong start has convinced him to increase the initially scheduled number of events, he said at the Zuffa Boxing 02 post-fight press conference.

"I don't want to get way ahead of myself here, but we're gonna be adding more shows this year," White said. "We'll be doing more fights than we originally announced. Like I said, when we start to roll out over the next couple of weeks what we have going on, it's gonna rock the industry. Let's just put it that way."

Zuffa Boxing launched on Jan. 23 and followed up with its second event in as many weeks on Sunday night. They have a third event planned for Feb. 15, headlined by former heavyweight champion Charles Martin and rising contender Efe Ajagba.

With three events in the first six weeks of the year, Zuffa Boxing was already trending toward having more than 13 fight cards in 2026. The promotion also announced its new star signing, lineal cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, will headline its fourth event on March 8.

White teased more announcements coming in the next week, which he believes will "rock" the boxing industry.

Zuffa Boxing continues expanding in 2026

Each of the first two Zuffa Boxing events had its share of moments, but the promotion has yet to host a world title fight. Only two fighters ranked by Ring Magazine, the official rankings of Zuffa Boxing, have competed thus far — Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Serhii Bohachuk.

However, the promotion is quickly moving forward with the moves it said it would make ahead of its launch. White signed his first champion by coming to terms with Opetaia in January and quickly announced his first fight with the company.

In addition to confirming Zuffa Boxing will have more than 13 events in 2026, White claimed he intends to hold events outside of Las Vegas soon. The promotion's first four events have all been scheduled at the Meta Apex, formerly known as the UFC Apex. It has yet to schedule an event outside of the infamous building.

