Beating the spread: Week 13 college football lines that missed
This week’s look at college football betting lines that missed features a mixture of rivalry games, Power 4 blowouts and teams in transition ready to get to the off-season. Notre Dame nearly covered its 36.5 spread against Syracuse in the first quarter of its blowout win over the Orange.
UTSA 58, East Carolina 24
UTSA was a home underdog to East Carolina Saturday afternoon, but ran away with an easy win over their conference foe. The Roadrunners pulled away with a 34-3 at the half, and put it on cruise control to cover by more than 35 points. East Carolina had won four straight coming into last weekend, and the loss drops them out of a tie for first place in the American Athletic Conference standings. UTSA, meanwhile, now sits just one game back of the Pirates in the AAC.
Gametime odds: UTSA +1.5
Difference: 35.5 points
SMU 38, Louisville 6
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm understands why his players and fans are angry following this recent three-game slide after starting the season 7-1 and getting as high as 14th in the Associated Press’ Top 25 Poll. The Cardinals’ offense just could not get rolling at SMU, accumulating just 228 total yards on Saturday. Quarterback Kevin Jennings paced the Mustangs, throwing for over 300 yards and accounting for four total touchdowns.
Gametime odds: SMU -3.5
Difference: 28.5 points
Notre Dame 70, Syracuse 7
How far the Orange have fallen from the Week 4 victory over Clemson that gave them a 3-1 record to start the season. Starting quarterback Steve Angeli was lost for the season in that Clemson game, and Syracuse has not won since. This past Saturday they gave up 35 points to Notre Dame in the first 11 minutes of the game. By the time Notre Dame’s offense took the field for the first time, their defense and special teams had already given them a 21-point lead.
Gametime odds: Notre Dame -36.5
Difference: 26.5 points
Stanford 31, California 10
The Big Game turned into a big blowout, and ultimately cost Cal head coach Justin Wilcox his job as the Golden Bears fall to 6-5 on the season. Athletic directors and the fan bases they serve hate nothing more than losing to your rivals. Cal had won the previous four meetings of this rivalry, and were 4.5-point favorites on the road going into Saturday’s game, but mistakes and turnovers led to a sloppy loss and started the search for Cal’s next head coach.
Gametime odds: Stanford +4.5
Difference: 25.5 points
Wisconsin 27, Illinois 10
Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh doubled down on head football coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers’ football program after the team started 2-5 on the season. Many thought Fickell was headed for an exit after a third lackluster season in Madison, but since McIntosh’s vote of confidence on Oct. 20, Wisconsin has now beaten two ranked teams. Saturday’s win over No. 21 Illinois was decisive despite the Badgers being 8.5-point underdogs at kickoff.
Gametime odds: Wisconsin +8.5
Difference: 25.5 points
UNLV 38, Hawaii 10
Hawaii will look forward to returning to Honolulu for their regular season finale against Wyoming this weekend. The Rainbow Warriors are 5-1 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, their temporary home until a new Aloha Stadium is built, but just 2-3 on the road this season following Saturday’s blowout loss at UNLV. The win was big for the Rebels, who stay just a game behind San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference standings.
Gametime odds: UNLV -2.5
Difference: 25.5 points
Old Dominion 45, Georgia Southern 10
Old Dominion has appeared in this column several times this season, including last week after they throttled Troy 33-0. Georgia Southern came into this game at 5-5 and was expected to at least hang around for awhile, but the Monarchs made quick work of the home team, jumping out to a 31-0 halftime lead. Old Dominion will not be able to catch James Madison for the Sun Belt East Division lead, but at 8-3 they should be looking at a nice bowl game in December.
Gametime odds: Old Dominion -10
Difference: 25 points
Washington 48, UCLA 14
After a 3-1 start to the tenure of interim head coach Tim Skipper that included wins over Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland, UCLA has now lost four straight and Skipper’s bid to become the permanent boss in Westwood is losing momentum. Saturday’s loss to former Pac-12 rival Washington was particularly rough, as the Bruins gave up 34 points to the Huskies before they were able to put their first points on the scoreboard late in the third quarter.
Gametime odds: Washington -10.5
Difference: 23.5 points
LSU 13, Western Kentucky 10
LSU’s pursuit of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and potential $90 million job offer dominated the college football headlines last week, but the Tigers’ performance on the field against a visiting Western Kentucky team was very forgettable. Favored by more than 24 points at kickoff, LSU barely held on while posting a lackluster offensive performance and nearly fumbling away the game at the end. It’s safe to say LSU fans are ready for the off-season, and a new start.
Gametime odds: LSU -24.5
Difference: 21.5 points
