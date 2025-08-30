College football has a new Heisman Trophy frontrunner after Texas-Ohio State
The overreaction industry is in full swing after Arch Manning laid an egg in his debut as Texas’ starting quarterback following a 14-7 loss at Ohio State in Saturday’s college football opener.
Part of that reaction is now being registered at the major sportsbooks, as Manning fell from his lofty position as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
There’s now a two-way race at the top of the leaderboard, as LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson signal caller Cade Klubnik now lead the way, both tied at +750 to win college football’s highest honor, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Both those talented quarterbacks will meet face to face on Saturday night, as LSU and Clemson square off under the lights in Week 1's primetime action.
Manning slipped into a tie in second place alongside Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, both of whom are listed at +1400 to win the Heisman in 2025.
And that represents another slide from where Manning was just earlier in the day, when he fell to +1000 after the first half of Saturday’s game at Ohio State.
Coming into the game, Manning topped all players nationally at +500 to win the Heisman, but bettors are taking a more critical look at a quarterback who has been the subject of some intense preseason hype.
His production in the opener didn’t live up to it, as Manning went 17 of 30 passing for just 170 yards with one touchdown and an interception.
Not quite what was expected from a player who no less than Paul Finebaum deigned the greatest to emerge in college football since Tim Tebow.
Manning “is the best player we have seen from every aspect since Tim Tebow,” Finebaum said heading into the matchup.
“Maybe he’s not proven it yet, but in terms of magic, and majesty, and buzz, that’s where we are. People are going to be watching this game today who normally don’t watch a college football game.”
If they did, they may be wondering what all the buzz was about.
Not much magic and majesty was on display from Manning, especially early on, when he completed just 5 of 10 passes in the first half of the game.
But he did improve somewhat in the second half, showing off on some well-placed throws, and threw a touchdown pass to Parker Livingstone to make it a 7-point game late.
Granted, it’s only one game, and there’s plenty of time for Manning to still live up to that hype, but the first impressions from Week 1 show fans, and bettors, that there’s definitely some room for improvement going forward.
