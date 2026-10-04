Heisman Trophy Betting Odds Tracker 2026: Alabama QB Keelon Russell Rising Into Week 6

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell jumped into the top three of the Heisman Trophy odds heading into Week 6 after the Crimson Tide routed No. 16 Mississippi State, while Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith moved closer to even money.

Russell's price shortened from +1700 in last week's tracker to +750 on DraftKings, and Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr sits right behind him at +800. Smith leads at +115 after his second straight 200-yard game, and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah holds second at +460.

1. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (+115)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) reacts to a first-down catch | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 31-14 at Iowa. 11 catches for 206 yards, 2 TD

Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 10, at 4:15 p.m. ET on BTN

Smith sits first at +115 after entering Week 5 at +245, and no other player on the board is shorter than +400. He became Ohio State's career leader in receptions (207), receiving yards (3,381) and touchdown catches (36) in Iowa City.

He's also the first Buckeyes receiver with back-to-back 200-yard games. Smith had five catches for 99 yards before his 12-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left in the first half, and his record-setting score came on a 57-yard catch in the third quarter.

The former Chaminade-Madonna star leads the FBS with 823 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches. His 15th career 100-yard game tied Marvin Harrison Jr. for the most in program history.

"Just gotta let the Heisman voters, or whoever it is, know that I'm the best player in the country, so I gotta be there," Smith said.

Ohio State is 4-1 after an early loss to Texas. "I can't say enough about the person he is," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "He works really, really hard every day."

2. QB Darian Mensah, Miami (+460)

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 41-13 at Clemson. 18-of-27 for 227 yards, 1 TD. 34-yard rush TD.

Next: Week 6 bye, vs. Florida State on Oct. 17.

Mensah holds second at +460, but his price drifted from +400 even after Miami beat Clemson by 28 on the road. The Duke transfer hit Cooper Barkate on a tunnel screen for a touchdown on Miami's second play from scrimmage, which extended his streak of games with a touchdown pass to 23.

He later scrambled 34 yards for a score, and he has 15 touchdown passes in five games. Still, an illegal shift wiped out a long touchdown pass to Malachi Toney.

"I don't want to focus on the negative, but the fact that we left 14 points on the board makes me sick," Mensah said.

"He had command of the offense, putting us in the right run checks. He extended plays and made some awesome throws," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney added, "That quarterback, he might be the first pick in the NFL draft, and he is surrounded by some really good players." Miami is 5-0 and 3-0 in ACC play, alone in first place in the conference.

3. QB Keelon Russell, Alabama (+750)

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) passes against the Mississippi State Bulldogs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 56-23 at Miss. St. 16-of-22 for 285 yards, 3 TD. 1 rush TD.

Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Russell made the biggest move in the top five, shortening from +1700 to +750 after outplaying Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor in Starkville. Taylor entered the week third at +480, but he fell to +3200 after committing three turnovers.

The 19-year-old turned the ball over three times at Kentucky in his first SEC road game, but he had none against the Bulldogs. He converted third downs with completions of 50 yards to Lotzeir Brooks and 22 yards to Ryan Coleman-Williams on an 88-yard touchdown drive, and Rico Scott caught two of his touchdown passes.

"Not really worrying about the Heisman right now. Accolades and stuff will come," Russell said.

"He's really accurate, got great anticipation and you continue to see him make big plays with his feet," Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said.

Alabama is 5-0 and 3-0 in SEC play after its 17th straight win in the series. The Crimson Tide host No. 2 Georgia in Tuscaloosa next, so Russell gets the biggest stage of any player in the top five this week.

4. QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame (+800)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) passes the ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: W 37-26 at UNC. 21-of-29 for 234 yards, 4 TD. 1 rush TD

Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday, Oct. 10, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Carr moved from +1300 to +800 after accounting for five touchdowns in steady rain at Chapel Hill. He's the first Notre Dame quarterback in 30 years to throw at least three touchdowns and run for another in three straight starts.

North Carolina pulled within 21-20 on Jaden Jefferson's 98-yard kickoff return to open the second half. However, Notre Dame answered with a 17-play, 75-yard drive that lasted more than nine minutes, and Carr capped it with a fourth-down touchdown run.

The Saline, Michigan, product has been sacked only twice in five starts. Notre Dame also ran for a season-high 241 yards, and Jonaz Walton led the way with 120.

"We've got a resilient group of guys on that field with a golden helmet on and the message at halftime was to go out and dominate, stick to what we do," Carr said.

Notre Dame is 5-0 and has won 15 straight games. After Stanford, the Fighting Irish visit No. 10 BYU on Oct. 17 and host Miami on Nov. 7.

5. QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss (+1600)

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) looks to throw against the Florida Gators | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week: Bye

Next: at Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 10, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Chambliss slipped from +1150 to +1600 while Ole Miss sat idle in Week 5. He last played in a 52-28 loss at Florida, where he went 25-for-34 for 298 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and he ran for two scores while playing through a bruise to his left quad and ribs.

Through four games, he has 1,222 passing yards and eight touchdown passes. But he has already matched last season's interception total of three, and Ole Miss has leaned on his arm with star running back Kewan Lacy limited by injuries.

Lacy missed the Florida game with a shoulder injury, so the bye gave him another week to recover before the trip to Nashville.

"Missing Kewan definitely hurts. He's a dynamic player," Chambliss said.

"I think it's a good time for the bye week for us to really evaluate how we're doing it, the guys that are doing it, are they doing it consistently enough?" Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said.

The Rebels are 3-1 and 1-1 in SEC play. They host Missouri on Oct. 17 and visit Texas on Oct. 24.

Next 5

6. QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia (+2900)

7. QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State (+3100)

T-8. QB Arch Manning, Texas (+3200)

T-8. QB Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State (+3200)

9. WR Malachi Toney, Miami (+3500)

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