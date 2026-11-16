Heisman Trophy Index: Contenders Solidify Resumes in Big Week 11 Efforts

We're working our way through the stretch run of the 2026 season. And Heisman Trophy contenders look to be solidifying their spots for college football's top honor.

From ranked-wins to handling conference play, here's where some of the nation's top players stack up as the regular season enters its final two weeks.

5) Gio Lopez (Wake Forest, QB)

Lopez's 2026 campaign has been one of the most underrated of all. He has the Demon Deacons ranked No. 10 in the country, at 9-1 overall, and has thrown only one interception in 253 passing attempts.

Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) runs with the ball against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He had another big performance against SMU, dominating the Mustangs with 235 total yards and three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing). The North Carolina and South Alabama transfer has posted 2,728 total yards and 27 TDs (19 passing, eight rushing) thus far.

As long as he takes care of business against Georgia Tech and Duke, Lopez will get the opportunity to avenge his only loss of the year — a 33-20 game against Miami on September 18 — in the ACC championship.

4) Gunner Stockton (Georgia, QB)

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) looks to throw downfield during the first quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 1 Bulldogs have leaned on their senior QB all of 2026. Aside from an off day in a loss to an unranked Auburn, Stockton has performed as one of the top players in the country.

His latest showing came in Georgia's drubbing of Missouri, as Stockton went 18-for-24 for 253 passing yards, one TD pass, and another rushing TD. This marked the third time the Georgia native has passed and rushed for a TD in a game this year, posting 24 totalTDs (21 passing, three rushing) in 2026.

Stockton's passer rating (179.9) and QBR (84.9) rank third and fourth in the nation, respectively. He will get the opportunity to earn a fifth-ranked win of the year with the Bulldogs' upcoming matchup with a resurgent No. 17 South Carolina, and a possible return for its own star QB, LaNorris Sellers.

3) Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State, WR)

Nov 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs after the catch during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still regarded by many as the best player in college football, despite a tough stretch for his Buckeyes, Smith posted another strong performance against Northwestern.

The 2025 Heisman finalist hauled in 11 receptions for 117 yards and his 15th TD of the season, tying Jesse Legree for the most in the country. Not only was it his fourth double-digit reception game, but it was also the sixth game he logged 100+ receiving yards in 2026.

Smith may not be vying for a Big Ten title in 2026, but he's still firmly in the Heisman race with strong the outings he continues to have.

2) Darian Mensah (Miami, FL, QB)

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs with the football against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mensah has been brilliant in 2026. Even in a loss to Notre Dame in Week 10, the Duke and Tulane transfer had a solid day. In Week 11, he bounced back from that L, as the Hurricanes downed his former Blue Devils teammates to remain undefeated in ACC play.

The junior QB went 30-for-41 for 382 passing yards and a score. This marked the fifth time he passed for over 300 yards in a game this fall, as he now sits at 29 TD passes against two interceptions.

Mensah still leads the nation in QBR (88.7) and passer rating (186.8), and also ranks second in completion rate (76.3). But a head-to-head loss is still holding back in terms of the top spot here.

1) C.J. Carr (Notre Dame, QB)

Nov 14, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback C.J. Carr (13) throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carr may have the biggest win of the season with his resume: the Irish's controversial win over the Hurricanes in Week 10. But the redshirt sophomore's season has been strong throughout, including a dominant win over Boston College this weekend.

ND's field general went 20-for-28 for 217 passing yards, two TD passes, and just his second INT of the year. Carr has a 23-2 TD-to-INT ratio in 2026, has six games with over 70 percent completion rate, and his QBR ranks sixth in the country (83.8).

Carr's 2026 could end in the Irish's first national title since 1988. But if he takes care of buisness over the next two weeks with SMU and Syracuse, he could be well on his way to being their first Heisman winner since Tim Brown in 1987.

Week 11 Heisman Frontrunner: @NDFootball QB CJ Carr 🍀



While Carr is the favorite, there is still a path for Jeremiah Smith.



Smith is the sport's best player, but Carr is on a one-loss team and has performed beautifully this year.https://t.co/mZjq8oAWFF pic.twitter.com/wI9sHx4EsJ — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 15, 2026