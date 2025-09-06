Three Saturday underdogs taking the most money to win in Week 2
The college football season kicked off with several big upsets last weekend, including Florida State taking down Alabama and South Florida dominating a Top 25 Boise State team.
Projecting Week 2’s upset candidates may be informed by looking at who the betting public is supporting. Three games featuring ranked teams are among those taking the most money leading into Saturday’s college football schedule.
Michigan is an underdog against Oklahoma according to the line makers, but the Wolverines travel to Norman as the higher-ranked team in the AP Top 25 poll. Following a season-opening win over New Mexico, Michigan is ranked at No. 15, while Oklahoma checks in three spots behind at No. 18.
Michigan-Oklahoma is the only game on the Week 2 schedule featuring two Top 25-ranked teams. The Sooners easily dispatched Illinois State in their season opener. Transfer quarterback John Mateer completed 30-of-37 passes for 392 yards and three touchdowns in the win, and is earning increasing Heisman Trophy consideration.
Michigan, however, is bringing in a true freshman quarterback making his first start on the road. Bryce Underwood had a fairly comfortable debut at Michigan Stadium last Saturday, but it will be a different atmosphere with a hostile Sooners crowd welcoming the Wolverines to Norman. This game opened at Oklahoma -1.5, but the line has moved to seeing the Sooners as 5.5-point favorites at several books.
Baylor, meanwhile, goes on the road to No. 17 SMU as just a 2.5-point underdog after losing their season opener to Auburn by a final of 38-24. Senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw for over 400 yards in that contest, but the Bears’ defense struggled to keep Auburn out of the end zone.
SMU actually dropped a spot in the AP Top 25 after a 42-13 win over FCS Foe East Texas A&M in their season opener. The Mustangs made the College Football Playoff last season in their first year as a member of the ACC. Rhett Lashlee’s squad is looking to build upon that success, but need to get by Saturday’s in-state foe first.
The third most-bet underdog heading into Week 2 of the college football season is Iowa facing in-state rival Iowa State for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Following a 2-0 start to the 2025 season, Matt Campbell's Iowa State Cyclones are starting to receive increased talk as a sleeper contender for the College Football Playoffs.
Iowa would love to rain on the Iowa State parade, and is just a 3.5-point underdog going into Ames on Saturday. The Hawkeyes play tough defense for coordinator Phil Parker, but face an experienced Rocco Becht leading the Iowa State offense under center.
