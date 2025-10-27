College Football HQ

Week 9 college football betting lines that missed

Josh Helmholdt

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson celebrates the Wildcats' dominating win over in-state rival Kansas on Saturday.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson celebrates the Wildcats' dominating win over in-state rival Kansas on Saturday. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
There were several notable upsets across the college football landscape this past weekend, but which games made bettors the most upset? There were eight games on the Week 9 college football schedule that oddsmakers missed by 20 points or more, including several in games pitting rivals against each other.

Utah 53, Colorado 7

The biggest miss of the week for oddsmakers saw Utah put it on a visiting Colorado team, winning by 46 points in the rivalry game dubbed “Rumble in the Rockies.” The Utes roared out of the gates, taking a 43-0 lead into halftime. Six different players scored touchdowns for Utah, which also got a safety on a sack by linebacker Johnathan Hall on Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter. It was a big bounceback win for Utah following their previous week’s defeat at the hands of BYU.

Gametime odds: Utah -14

Difference: 32 points

Iowa 41, Minnesota 3

Teammates congratulate Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington (33) after he intercepted a pass Saturday against Minnesota.
Teammates congratulate Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington (33) after he intercepted a pass during a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was a statement win for the Iowa Hawkeyes, taking down a Minnesota team that had beaten a ranked Nebraska team handily the week previous. Kirk Ferentz’s squad is quietly emerging as a darkhorse College Football Playoff contender if they can maneuver past Oregon and USC following this weekend’s bye. The Hawkeyes gave undefeated Indiana its toughest game back in Week 5, losing 20-15, and now sit just one spot out of the USA Today Coaches’ Poll Top 25.

Gametime odds: Iowa -7.5

Difference: 30.5 points

Kansas State 42, Kansas 17

Going into the in-state rivalry between Kansas and Kansas State, it felt like a watershed game for both teams who were trying to generate momentum before the final month of the season. Considering the outcome, Kansas State may finally have moved past their early season disappointments and looks to be on its way to bowl eligibility after easily dispatching rival Kansas on the Jayhawks’ home field. The Wildcats were an underdog at kickoff, but forced four Kansas turnovers en route to victory.

Gametime odds: Kansas State +3.5

Difference: 28.5 points

Wyoming 28, Colorado State 0

Colorado State was blanked by Wyoming 28-0 in its first game since firing head coach Jay Norvell on Oct. 19.
Colorado State was blanked by Wyoming 28-0 in its first game since firing head coach Jay Norvell on Oct. 19. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Wyoming Cowboys take down the latest episode of the Border War, blanking rival Colorado State while forcing the Rams into three turnovers. Wyoming took advantage of a difficult period for Colorado State, which fired head coach Jay Norvell prior to this game. The Rams mercifully have a bye this week, before finishing their schedule with UNLV, New Mexico, Boise State and Air Force in November. Wyoming gets back to .500 with this win, and will look to further build their bowl resume this Saturday against San Diego State. 

Gametime odds: Wyoming -4.5

Difference: 23.5 points

Washington State 28, Toledo 7

This line swung from Washington State as a two-point favorite early in the week to the Cougars as a home dog by kickoff. In the end, Washington State did not need any help as they easily dispatched the visiting Rockets by a three-touchdown difference. It was a strange line to begin with as Toledo’s best win this season was in Week 2 against Western Kentucky. Meanwhile, Washington State had played a pair of ranked teams in Ole Miss and Virginia tough the previous two games, losing by just a combined five points.

Gametime odds: Washington State +2

Difference: 23 points

Texas A&M 49, LSU 25

Saturday's loss to Texas A&M was the last game Brian Kelly will coach for LSU. Kelly was fired the next day.
Saturday's loss to Texas A&M was the last game Brian Kelly will coach for LSU. Kelly was fired the next day. / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The game that sent Brian Kelly packing from Baton Rouge. Texas A&M was a slight favorite on the road in Death Valley, but the Aggies would throttle LSU with 35 second half points in what would be the final game for Kelly as the Tigers’ head coach. Aggie quarterback Marcel Reed accounted for four total touchdowns while throwing for over 200 yards and rushing for more than 100 yards. This game sends these two programs in opposite directions, with Texas A&M remaining perfect and LSU looking for a new head coach.

Gametime odds: Texas A&M -1.5

Difference: 22.5 points

Indiana 56, UCLA 6

The Hoosier train rolled right through plucky UCLA, which had boasted a three-game Big Ten winning streak coming into this contest. Curt Cignetti’s team now has a very manageable November schedule left to earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship game, with their remaining opponents having a combined record of just 11-19. One interesting note about this win was that Alberto Mendoza, brother of Heisman Trophy candidate Fernando Mendoza, reached the end zone for the first time this season while filling in for his brother in the fourth quarter.

Gametime odds: Indiana -27.5

Difference: 22.5 points

Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Indiana's win over UCLA on Saturday.
Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza, brother of Heisman Trophy candidate Fernando Mendoza, scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Indiana's win over UCLA on Saturday. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

San Diego State 23, Fresno State 0

San Diego State did not exactly light up the scoreboard offensively, but their defense played lights out in limiting Fresno State to just 227 yards of total offense Saturday afternoon. Kicker Gabriel Plascencia was the Aztec’s leading scorer, booting three field goals, and they got a late security score with linebacker Tano Letuli’s interception return for a touchdown. San Diego State’s next game is this Saturday against a Wyoming team that also pitched a shutout this past weekend.

Gametime odds: SDSU -3

Difference: 20 points

