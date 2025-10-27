Week 9 college football betting lines that missed
There were several notable upsets across the college football landscape this past weekend, but which games made bettors the most upset? There were eight games on the Week 9 college football schedule that oddsmakers missed by 20 points or more, including several in games pitting rivals against each other.
Utah 53, Colorado 7
The biggest miss of the week for oddsmakers saw Utah put it on a visiting Colorado team, winning by 46 points in the rivalry game dubbed “Rumble in the Rockies.” The Utes roared out of the gates, taking a 43-0 lead into halftime. Six different players scored touchdowns for Utah, which also got a safety on a sack by linebacker Johnathan Hall on Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter. It was a big bounceback win for Utah following their previous week’s defeat at the hands of BYU.
Gametime odds: Utah -14
Difference: 32 points
Iowa 41, Minnesota 3
This was a statement win for the Iowa Hawkeyes, taking down a Minnesota team that had beaten a ranked Nebraska team handily the week previous. Kirk Ferentz’s squad is quietly emerging as a darkhorse College Football Playoff contender if they can maneuver past Oregon and USC following this weekend’s bye. The Hawkeyes gave undefeated Indiana its toughest game back in Week 5, losing 20-15, and now sit just one spot out of the USA Today Coaches’ Poll Top 25.
Gametime odds: Iowa -7.5
Difference: 30.5 points
Kansas State 42, Kansas 17
Going into the in-state rivalry between Kansas and Kansas State, it felt like a watershed game for both teams who were trying to generate momentum before the final month of the season. Considering the outcome, Kansas State may finally have moved past their early season disappointments and looks to be on its way to bowl eligibility after easily dispatching rival Kansas on the Jayhawks’ home field. The Wildcats were an underdog at kickoff, but forced four Kansas turnovers en route to victory.
Gametime odds: Kansas State +3.5
Difference: 28.5 points
Wyoming 28, Colorado State 0
The Wyoming Cowboys take down the latest episode of the Border War, blanking rival Colorado State while forcing the Rams into three turnovers. Wyoming took advantage of a difficult period for Colorado State, which fired head coach Jay Norvell prior to this game. The Rams mercifully have a bye this week, before finishing their schedule with UNLV, New Mexico, Boise State and Air Force in November. Wyoming gets back to .500 with this win, and will look to further build their bowl resume this Saturday against San Diego State.
Gametime odds: Wyoming -4.5
Difference: 23.5 points
Washington State 28, Toledo 7
This line swung from Washington State as a two-point favorite early in the week to the Cougars as a home dog by kickoff. In the end, Washington State did not need any help as they easily dispatched the visiting Rockets by a three-touchdown difference. It was a strange line to begin with as Toledo’s best win this season was in Week 2 against Western Kentucky. Meanwhile, Washington State had played a pair of ranked teams in Ole Miss and Virginia tough the previous two games, losing by just a combined five points.
Gametime odds: Washington State +2
Difference: 23 points
Texas A&M 49, LSU 25
The game that sent Brian Kelly packing from Baton Rouge. Texas A&M was a slight favorite on the road in Death Valley, but the Aggies would throttle LSU with 35 second half points in what would be the final game for Kelly as the Tigers’ head coach. Aggie quarterback Marcel Reed accounted for four total touchdowns while throwing for over 200 yards and rushing for more than 100 yards. This game sends these two programs in opposite directions, with Texas A&M remaining perfect and LSU looking for a new head coach.
Gametime odds: Texas A&M -1.5
Difference: 22.5 points
Indiana 56, UCLA 6
The Hoosier train rolled right through plucky UCLA, which had boasted a three-game Big Ten winning streak coming into this contest. Curt Cignetti’s team now has a very manageable November schedule left to earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship game, with their remaining opponents having a combined record of just 11-19. One interesting note about this win was that Alberto Mendoza, brother of Heisman Trophy candidate Fernando Mendoza, reached the end zone for the first time this season while filling in for his brother in the fourth quarter.
Gametime odds: Indiana -27.5
Difference: 22.5 points
San Diego State 23, Fresno State 0
San Diego State did not exactly light up the scoreboard offensively, but their defense played lights out in limiting Fresno State to just 227 yards of total offense Saturday afternoon. Kicker Gabriel Plascencia was the Aztec’s leading scorer, booting three field goals, and they got a late security score with linebacker Tano Letuli’s interception return for a touchdown. San Diego State’s next game is this Saturday against a Wyoming team that also pitched a shutout this past weekend.
Gametime odds: SDSU -3
Difference: 20 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.