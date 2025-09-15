Greg McElroy reveals top 'giant killer' team in college football
Georgia Tech delivered one of the biggest moments of the young season Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets upset No. 12 Clemson 24-21 in Atlanta, capped by a 55-yard field goal from Aidan Birr as time expired.
Birr’s kick, tied for the longest in program history, cleared the uprights with plenty of distance. The Georgia Tech sideline erupted as fans rushed the field, celebrating the program’s first win over a ranked opponent this season.
Quarterback Haynes King returned from injury and carried the offense. King threw for 216 yards, rushed for 103 more and added a 1-yard touchdown sneak to push Georgia Tech ahead in the fourth quarter.
Greg McElroy Labels Georgia Tech A 'Giant Killer'
During Sunday's episode of Always College Football, analyst Greg McElroy praised Georgia Tech’s identity under head coach Brent Key. He pointed to the Jackets’ knack for pulling off upsets against ranked opponents.
“There was so much to like about what you saw from Georgia Tech,” McElroy said. “It was such an impressive performance and a bit of an announcement for what Georgia Tech has become under Brent Key. They are a giant killer. They’re one of the best giant killers in the sport.”
McElroy highlighted Key’s track record, noting Georgia Tech’s remarkable 7-1 record against ranked opponents during his tenure. He also pointed to the team’s toughness and creative play calling from offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.
The win reinforced Georgia Tech’s reputation as one of the nation’s most dangerous underdogs. McElroy also emphasized the next challenge: learning how to win consistently when favored.
Clemson’s Struggles Continue As Georgia Tech Rises
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik had an uneven outing. He threw for 207 yards, tossed one touchdown and rushed for another but also committed two turnovers. His 73-yard strike to freshman Bryant Wesco briefly gave the Tigers a second-half lead, but Clemson failed to close.
The Tigers’ offensive line injuries showed, and their slow starts persisted. They fell behind early for the third straight week, needing late drives to stay competitive. Despite a second-half push, a costly interception by Klubnik at the Georgia Tech 7 halted momentum.
Georgia Tech’s defense held strong in critical moments. Cornerback Omar Daniels’ interception kept Clemson from retaking control. On the game-winning drive, King led a poised march down the field before Birr’s decisive kick sealed the upset.
For Key and Georgia Tech, the victory could push the program back into the AP Top 25 for the first time in more than a year. It also underscored a growing confidence that the Yellow Jackets can challenge anyone on their schedule.
The Tigers will host Syracuse in an ACC matchup next weekend. Georgia Tech will remain home to face Temple in nonconference play.