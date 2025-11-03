Kirk Herbstreit puts defensive superstar in the Heisman Trophy discussion
Now that November has begun and 10 weeks of college football action are behind us, the Heisman Trophy race is starting to whittle down to a group of favorites. Of course, quarterbacks dominate up top. Julian Sayin's incredible performance vs. Penn State placed him atop the latest leaderboard, while names like Marcel Reed and Ty Simpson are right there as well.
On a Monday appearance with Ryen Russillo on his new podcast, Herbstreit was asked about his list of Heisman front-runners. He named Marcel Reed and Ty Simpson as guys in a great position to make a run at the award down the stretch of the season, also praising Sayin as well. But he also pointed out that quarterbacks don't have to be the only ones in contention.
Right now, though, quarterbacks dominate the latest odds. But that's not how Herbstreit would have it. During the Heisman discussion with Russillo, he brought up one name completely off the board:
"If you’re looking for a defensive player, the kid at Texas Tech, the linebacker, you watch that kid play much?" Herbstreit asked Russillo, referencing Red Raider star Jacob Rodriguez.
"Yeah, Rodriguez," added Russillo, who then produced an unreal stat: "He’s forced seven fumbles this year. It feels like there’s two of him every week. Like, are there twins?"
Seven forced fumbles is, indeed, unbelievable. Which is part of why Kirk Herbstreit wants to put the senior leader of a great Tech defense in his list of top Heisman contenders.
Tthere’s a name and kind of a… who’s the best player in the sport," Herbstreit added. "I know defensive guys rarely get traction, but that guy, if they’re playing, you’re so used to watching the quarterback and the offense, but it’s fun to be like, ’Where’s that guy? Where’s No. 10? What’s that guy going to do today?'"
Perhaps the rest of the college football punditry will began to have their eye balls drawn by Rodriguez incredible play. If there's a defender who could make some noise in the race, it certainly could be an all-world linebacker for a potential Big 12 champion and College Football Playoff participant in Texas Tech.
"That guy makes a ton of plays, so hopefully he gets some traction if they keep winning games," said Herbstreit. "He’s playing as well as anybody, I think, all year."
Kirk Herbstreit is nobly banging the drum for more representation from the defensive side of the football in the Heisman Trophy discussion, and that's why we love him.