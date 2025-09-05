Mark Ingram II points to Texas errors that added pressure on Arch Manning vs. Ohio State
Arch Manning made his first start as the full-time quarterback for Texas in one of the toughest environments in college football. The Longhorns traveled to Columbus to face Ohio State and left with a 14-7 loss that immediately placed the spotlight on Manning.
The sophomore quarterback threw for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a game where both defenses dominated. But former Alabama star and Heisman winner Mark Ingram II believes Manning’s struggles were not solely his fault. Speaking on The Triple Option podcast with Rob Stone and Urban Meyer, Ingram argued that Texas failed to elevate its young quarterback in his first true test.
Ingram pointed to costly mistakes, noting that the Longhorns committed penalties that erased points in a game decided by a single score.
“The one thing I would say is like yes, the job of a quarterback is to elevate those around him, but when you have a new quarterback coming into a hostile environment in week one, it’s your team’s job to elevate you and make your job as easy as possible,” Ingram said.
Ingram Calls Out Costly Texas Mistakes Against Ohio State
For Ingram, the difference in the game went beyond Manning’s decision-making. He noted that the Longhorns’ defense played well, but penalties undercut their effort. One defensive penalty extended a Buckeyes drive that ended in a touchdown. Another erased a safety that would have added two points to Texas’ total. Ingram added up those moments as nine potential points left behind in a seven-point loss.
The former running back contrasted Texas’ approach with Ohio State’s. He credited the Buckeyes for elevating Julian Sayin, their freshman starter, by avoiding mistakes and creating opportunities.
“When you have a young quarterback like Ohio State did for Julian Sayin, everyone else elevated their level of play and that’s why they were able to be successful,” Ingram said.
Manning’s performance is being measured against lofty expectations. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered the season as one of the most scrutinized players in college football. But Ingram argued that the circumstances around the game mattered just as much as Manning’s individual performance.
Manning’s Performance Sparks Divided Reactions
Ingram is not alone in pointing out the team’s role in the loss, but other analysts have not been as forgiving. ESPN’s Desmond Howard said Manning’s offseason Heisman hype was premature and criticized his debut as underwhelming. Howard also suggested Manning’s last name shields him from fair criticism.
Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who joined Cowherd’s The Herd this week, defended Manning in similar terms as Ingram. He said the quarterback had limited help and was thrown into a playoff-caliber environment in Columbus. Meyer stressed that quarterbacks often get too much blame and that Manning’s growth should be judged over the course of weeks, not a single start.
Scouts remain split on Manning’s projection after the opener. One called the performance “tough to watch,” while another cautioned against rushing to judgment. For now, the conversation continues around both the quarterback and the Longhorns’ supporting cast.
Texas will return home to face San Jose State on Saturday, where Manning and the Longhorns will try to reset the narrative after a rocky start.