Clemson vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Orange Bowl odds, spread, lines

This year's Orange Bowl will be appropriately orange as Clemson and Tennessee meet up in Miami to square off in one of college football's New Year's Six bowls.

Both are fielding different quarterbacks than they started out with, but one school is doing so by choice whereas the other was forced to.

Tennessee is riding with Joe Milton after starter Hendon Hooker, the gifted quarterback who helped lead the nation's No. 1 ranked offense most of the season, tore his ACL late in the season and his NCAA career is officially over.

Clemson finally benched DJ Uiagalelei in the ACC Championship Game in favor of Cade Klubnik, with the former entering his name in the college football transfer portal to try his luck at another school.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee picks, predictions

Clemson vs. Tennessee picks, predictions for the Orange Bowl

Tennessee prediction: The computer model is siding with the Volunteers, who have the 57.9 percent chance to win the game outright, per in the index.

Clemson prediction: That leaves the Tigers with the 42.1 percent shot to take down the Volunteers, according to the index projections.

Point spread: The oddsmakers take another view, naming Clemson as the 7 point favorites against Tennessee, according to the books.

Total: 64 points

Moneyline: Clemson -267 | Tennessee + 215

Spread consensus pick: Clemson -7

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Clemson will defeat Tennessee by a score of 35.5 to 28.0 and win the Orange Bowl.

How to watch: The game is set for Fri., Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Going bowling: College football bowl schedule for 2022-23

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Clemson Utah Kansas State USC Penn State Washington Florida State Oregon State Oregon Tulane LSU UCLA South Carolina Texas Notre Dame Mississippi State NC State Troy UTSA

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook