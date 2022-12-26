Memphis vs. Utah State picks, predictions: First Responder Bowl schedule, odds

The next stop on the college football bowl schedule finds Memphis out of the AAC and Utah State from the Mountain West facing off in the 2022 First Responder Bowl on Tuesday.

Memphis checks in at 6-6 and tied for 5th in the AAC West Division and coming off a 3-point loss to SMU in the last game of the regular season.

Seth Henigan leads the way for a dynamic Memphis offense, passing for 3,287 yards, the fourth-most in the AAC, compiling 23 touchdowns against eight interceptions, pacing an offense that averages 35 points per game.

Utah State is also 6-6 and finished with a tie for second place in the Mountain Division standings, also losing the season finale, against Boise State.

Calvin Tyler, Jr. is headed to the NFL Draft, but first he'll man the Aggies' backfield in this game after stacking up 1,043 rushing yards during the regular season, an important piece for an offense that posted just 23.3 points per game this fall.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State picks, predictions

Memphis prediction: The computers side with the Tigers, who have the projected 80.2 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the estimates.

Utah State prediction: That leaves the Aggies with the outside 19.8 percent shot to pull off the upset and win the First Responder Bowl.

Point spread: Memphis comes into the game as 7.5 point favorites against Utah State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The book set an over/under mark at 60.5 points for the game.

Moneyline: Memphis -333 | Utah State +220

Spread consensus pick: Memphis -7.5

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Memphis will defeat Utah State by an estimated score of 32.6 to 25.8 to win the First Responder Bowl.

How to watch, stream: The game is set for Tues., Dec. 27 at 2:15 p.m. Central time and 1:15 p.m. Mountain time on the main ESPN Network and streams live on fuboTV (Try for free).

