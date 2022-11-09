College Football Playoff rankings make history as Alabama, Clemson tumble

The latest College Football Playoff rankings reveal was unique in the short history of the sport's newest postseason arrangement.

For the first time ever in the short history of the playoff rankings, which is to say since 2014, neither Clemson or Alabama were featured in the top six.

Alabama is coming off a one-point overtime loss at LSU last weekend, when it was the No. 6 ranked team in the previous CFP top 25 poll.

Clemson, which came into last weekend's games as the No. 4 ranked team, lost on the road to unranked Notre Dame.

With that loss, Clemson fell six spots to the No. 10 position in the selection committee's second rankings, while Alabama fell three spots to No. 9 overall.

Since the College Football Playoff rankings and the four-team semifinal were created back in 2014, Clemson has not been included in the playoff just twice, in the debut semifinal and in 2021, while Alabama was kept out of the CFP on just one occasion, for the 2019 postseason.

And now, as the Crimson Tide and Tigers fall further outside the top four, it appears we could be on the verge of the first-ever College Football Playoff semifinals that don't include at least one of those programs.

Alabama and Clemson famously faced each other four straight times in the College Football Playoff.

2015-16: No. 2 Alabama defeated No. 1 Clemson, 45-40, in the CFP National Championship Game following the 2015 season.

2016-17: No. 2 Clemson returned the favor by beating No. 1 Alabama in the National Championship Game, 35-31, on a famous game-winning throw from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow in the end zone as time expired.

2017-18: No. 1 Clemson was no match for 4th ranked Alabama, who routed the Tigers, 24-6, in the 2018 Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal.

2018-19: No. 2 Clemson handed Nick Saban his worst defeat at Alabama by trouncing the Tide, 44-16, in the National Championship Game.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC Alabama Clemson Ole Miss UCLA Utah Penn State North Carolina NC State Tulane Texas Kansas State Notre Dame Illinois UCF Florida State Kentucky Washington

