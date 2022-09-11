College football power rankings updated for Week 3 games

College football took a stop in Upset City in Week 2, with a bevy of critical upsets, including against three top 10 ranked teams.

Notre Dame and Texas A&M both took costly Ls against Sun Belt teams while Baylor will lose its top 10 ranking after a double-overtime loss at BYU.

Picking a top 10 is difficult this season given how uninspiring many of the top teams have looked so far and how much separation there is from the top 2 or 3 from the rest of the field.

Where do things stand at the top of our power rankings? Forget the AP top 25 poll or the Coaches Poll. These are the real 10 best in college football.

In theory, any team ranked here should beat the team(s) below it and lose to the team(s) ranked above it on a neutral field

10. Utah

Power rankings change: Wasn't ranked

What Utah did: Beat Southern Utah, 73-7

Where Utah is: Still playing behind a fast, physical defensive front seven unit and with a very solid 1-2 punch with Cam Rising throwing and Tavion Thomas running after the Utes accounted for 9 TDs in a statement after the loss at Florida. A College Football Playoff berth may still be within grasp provided this team runs the table the rest of the way, and keeps winning by sizable margins.

What's next: vs. San Diego State

9. Oklahoma State

Power rankings change: Wasn't ranked

What Oklahoma State did: Beat Arizona State, 34-17

Where Oklahoma State is: Better defensively after a worrying debut against Central Michigan, holding the Sun Devils to 354 yards in the second game. Spencer Sanders looks to be settling in more, passing for 268 yards with 2 scores and running for a 3rd, aided by Dominic Richardson, who carried for almost 5 ypc with 131 yards and a score.

What's next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

8. Arkansas

Power rankings change: Wasn't ranked

What Arkansas did: Beat South Carolina, 44-30

Where Arkansas is: A genuine contender in the SEC West this season when looking at how physical and productive the rushing attack is. Raheim Sanders looks like the lead back in this crew, but quarterback KJ Jefferson is a more than capable runner, and all are playing behind a stout, veteran offensive line., and complemented by a smart, hard-hitting group of defenders in all phases.

What's next: vs. Missouri State

7. Michigan

Power rankings change: None

What Michigan did: Beat Hawaii, 56-10

Where Michigan is: Looking like J.J. McCarthy might be the answer at quarterback. He had a very efficient passing night with 3 touchdowns while the Wolverine backs piled up 268 yards on the ground for 5 scores. Cade McNamara took this team to the College Football Playoff last year, but he might be out of a gig this time.

What's next: vs. UConn

6. USC

Power rankings change: Wasn't ranked

What USC did: Beat Stanford, 41-28

Where USC is: Perfect through 2 thanks to an aggressive defense getting some lucky bounces and an attack spearheaded by Caleb Williams that hit on 8 receivers in the win, including 2 more scores for Jordan Addison, college football's leader with 17 TD catches a year ago at Pitt, whose skill at getting open and evading tackles is something to behold.

What's next: vs. Fresno State

5. Clemson

Power rankings change: Wasn't ranked

What Clemson did: Beat Furman, 35-12

Where Clemson is: Coming away with the expected win over Furman, but losing the total yardage and T.O.P. marks. There are a lot of question marks around this offense with DJ Uiagalelei at the helm, who still hasn't taken any demonstrable step forward from last season. The quarterback was efficient, but no receiver had over 60 yards. The potential is clearly there, especially on the defensive front, for this team to make a deep run.

What's next: vs. Louisiana Tech

4. Oklahoma

Power rankings change: None

What Oklahoma did: Beat Kent State, 33-3

Where Oklahoma is: A slow start for the Sooners in Brent Venables' second game, but Marvin Mims pulled through with 2 TD catches and Dillon Gabriel went 21 of 28 passing. But OU was trailing the Golden Flashes in the final minute of the first half and had 7 rushing yards before the break. This defense hunkered down in the 2nd half, not allowing another point while Gabriel helped engineer 26 unanswered points.

What's next: at Nebraska

3. Ohio State

Power rankings change: None

What Ohio State did: Beat Arkansas State, 45-12

Where Ohio State is: Looking to be on still-sound footing despite not having Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the field. CJ Stroud hit on 16 of 24 passes for 4 TD, including 3 to Marvin Harrison, Jr (from 42, 30, and 30 yards). OSU powered for 168 on the ground behind TreVeyon Henderson's 2 scores.

What's next: vs. Toledo

2. Alabama

Power rankings change: None

What Alabama did: Beat Texas, 20-19

Where Alabama is: Likely getting an ear-full from Nick Saban about all those penalties and that very sluggish offensive showing for the first three quarters of the game. Texas' defense deserves some credit for that, but it couldn't hold up against Bryce Young all day. The reigning Heisman winner led two critical TD drives, including the game-winner thanks to his gutsy run. Jahmyr Gibbs looks tailor-made to run this offense as a top pass-catching back.

What's next: vs. UL Monroe

1. Georgia

Power rankings change: None

What Georgia did: Beat Samford, 33-0

Where Georgia is: About where it was a week ago, when it humiliated Oregon on a national stage in the opener. Georgia didn't have to do much in this one, though did spread the ball around a lot more, throwing to 15 receivers, controlling the ball well for 40 minutes, and not turning the ball over. Georgia stays at No. 1 in our rankings with Alabama struggling on the road.

What's next: at South Carolina

