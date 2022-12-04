College football rankings: AP top 25 and Coaches Poll for Bowl Season

Championship Saturday is in the books and now on Selection Sunday, it's time to get an updated look at the new top 25 college football rankings.

And a somewhat eventual Saturday it was as two of the four teams in last week's College Football Playoff rankings lost in their respective conference championship games.

TCU dropped an overtime decision against Kansas State in the Big 12 title bout, while USC and its sketchy defense wilted in the face of Utah's offensive attack, failing to claim the Pac-12 championship it was favored to win.

Georgia and Michigan held up their end of the bargain, winning in dominant fashion in the SEC and Big Ten Championship Games, respectively, locking up the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the national semifinal.

How about the other rankings? Here's your look at the polls from the Coaches and the AP top 25 voters, the final edition of both until the end of bowl season.

The updated top 25 college football rankings for Bowl Season

Georgia (62 1st-place votes) Michigan (1) TCU Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Utah USC Penn State Clemson Kansas State Washington Florida State Tulane Oregon LSU Oregon State UCLA Notre Dame South Carolina Texas UTSA Troy Mississippi State NC State

Others receiving votes

North Carolina 39, UCF 36, Cincinnati 32, Ole Miss 27, Fresno State 25, Purdue 17, South Alabama 17, Illinois 11, Boise State 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 2, James Madison 1

Georgia (59 1st-place votes) Michigan (2) Ohio State TCU Alabama Tennessee Penn State USC Kansas State Utah Clemson Washington Florida State Oregon LSU Oregon State Tulane UCLA South Carolina Notre Dame Texas UTSA Mississippi State Troy North Carolina

Others receiving votes

NC State 60; Ole Miss 44; UCF 43; Fresno State 37; Pittsburgh 28; Air Force 17; South Alabama 14; Purdue 12; Cincinnati 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 6; Coastal Carolina 5; Illinois 4; Boise State 3

No. 3 TCU. Once again, the Horned Frogs allowed a first-half lead to Kansas State, and once again they came storming back after halftime. But this time, they were unable to complete the comeback. Some will blame the officials for not awarding the team a TD on the goal line in overtime, but whatever happened, Kansas State kicked the field goal to win the Big 12 title, handing TCU its first loss.

No. 4 USC. Early on it looked like Caleb Williams and the Trojans would walk in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but an injury to Williams' hamstring and some awful defense on the Trojans' part saw the Utes take over, going on a 44-7 scoring run and ruining USC's chance at the College Football Playoff.

No. 14 LSU. When you allow 50 points to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, it's generally not a good look. But considering the play of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who stepped in for the injured Jayden Daniels, the Tigers could have something solid to build on there. The quarterback hit almost 300 yards passing with two touchdowns, leading three second-half scoring drives, outscoring the Bulldogs 24 to 14 in the latter stage of the game.

No. 22 UCF. The Knights never gave up, but it wasn't enough to withstand an inspired Tulane offense that hit over 600 yards in the AAC Championship Game.

No. 23 North Carolina. Make it three straight losses to end the season, this time to Clemson in the ACC title match as Drake Maye was kept under 7 yards per pass while throwing no touchdowns and two picks, including a 98-yard pick-six.

