College football rankings: AP top 25 and Coaches Poll for Bowl Season

College football rankings: AP and Coaches Poll top 25 heading into Bowl Season

Where things stand in the AP top 25 and Coaches Poll college football rankings as we move into Bowl Season
  Author:
  Publish date:

Championship Saturday is in the books and now on Selection Sunday, it's time to get an updated look at the new top 25 college football rankings.

And a somewhat eventual Saturday it was as two of the four teams in last week's College Football Playoff rankings lost in their respective conference championship games.

TCU dropped an overtime decision against Kansas State in the Big 12 title bout, while USC and its sketchy defense wilted in the face of Utah's offensive attack, failing to claim the Pac-12 championship it was favored to win.

Georgia and Michigan held up their end of the bargain, winning in dominant fashion in the SEC and Big Ten Championship Games, respectively, locking up the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the national semifinal.

How about the other rankings? Here's your look at the polls from the Coaches and the AP top 25 voters, the final edition of both until the end of bowl season.

  1. Georgia (62 1st-place votes)
  2. Michigan (1)
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Utah
  8. USC
  9. Penn State
  10. Clemson
  11. Kansas State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Tulane
  15. Oregon
  16. LSU
  17. Oregon State
  18. UCLA
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. UTSA
  23. Troy
  24. Mississippi State
  25. NC State

Others receiving votes

North Carolina 39, UCF 36, Cincinnati 32, Ole Miss 27, Fresno State 25, Purdue 17, South Alabama 17, Illinois 11, Boise State 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 2, James Madison 1

  1. Georgia (59 1st-place votes)
  2. Michigan (2)
  3. Ohio State
  4. TCU
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Penn State
  8. USC
  9. Kansas State
  10. Utah
  11. Clemson
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon
  15. LSU
  16. Oregon State
  17. Tulane
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Texas
  22. UTSA
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Troy
  25. North Carolina

Others receiving votes

NC State 60; Ole Miss 44; UCF 43; Fresno State 37; Pittsburgh 28; Air Force 17; South Alabama 14; Purdue 12; Cincinnati 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 6; Coastal Carolina 5; Illinois 4; Boise State 3

College football top 25 losers

Rankings reflect College Football Playoff poll entering Championship Week

No. 3 TCU. Once again, the Horned Frogs allowed a first-half lead to Kansas State, and once again they came storming back after halftime. But this time, they were unable to complete the comeback. Some will blame the officials for not awarding the team a TD on the goal line in overtime, but whatever happened, Kansas State kicked the field goal to win the Big 12 title, handing TCU its first loss.

No. 4 USC. Early on it looked like Caleb Williams and the Trojans would walk in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but an injury to Williams' hamstring and some awful defense on the Trojans' part saw the Utes take over, going on a 44-7 scoring run and ruining USC's chance at the College Football Playoff.

No. 14 LSU. When you allow 50 points to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, it's generally not a good look. But considering the play of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who stepped in for the injured Jayden Daniels, the Tigers could have something solid to build on there. The quarterback hit almost 300 yards passing with two touchdowns, leading three second-half scoring drives, outscoring the Bulldogs 24 to 14 in the latter stage of the game.

No. 22 UCF. The Knights never gave up, but it wasn't enough to withstand an inspired Tulane offense that hit over 600 yards in the AAC Championship Game.

No. 23 North Carolina. Make it three straight losses to end the season, this time to Clemson in the ACC title match as Drake Maye was kept under 7 yards per pass while throwing no touchdowns and two picks, including a 98-yard pick-six.

