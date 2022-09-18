College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 4

As the dust settles around the Week 3 slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings

Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll

25. BYU. A costly early season loss when looking ahead to the Cougars' brutal schedule, and a hit to their already-improbable College Football Playoff hopes.

24. Michigan State. College football's worst pass defense reared its ugly head again at Washington, which was able to work the ball behind State's coverage early and often and, despite Sparty's 20-10 comeback bid in the 2nd half, there's no overlooking the back seven unit.

23. Washington. At 3-0 and with a win over a ranked MSU, it's time to rank the Huskies, who have taken a huge step on offense under Kalen DeBoer with Michael Penix dealing from behind center. This team could be perfect to start November if it holds up.

22. Pittsburgh. Down to its third QB on the year thanks to injuries, Pitt did enough against Western Michigan to stay in the rankings.

21. Miami. The Canes' offense couldn't manage a TD against the Aggies' spirited defense and now there are questions around Mario Cristobal's in-game situational management.

20. Texas. This was a 17-17 game at the half but Bijan Robinson scored 2 of his 3 TDs after the break for the Longhorns to pull away and avoid the upset over UTSA.

19. Texas A&M. A sluggish offensive showing, but better in the red zone, and a win over a ranked Miami should count for a few spots up in the rankings.

18. Wake Forest. The Deacs ran for all of 21 yards, with Sam Hartman's 11 leading the way, while holding off Liberty's furious comeback in a 1-point win. Not inspiring, but close wins count, too.

17. Ole Miss. A 42-0 romp over clueless Georgia Tech that included over 300 yards rushing and now comes a home date with Tulsa before the SEC opener against Kentucky.

16. Oregon. Bo Nix accounted for 5 TDs (3 rushing, 2 passing) in arguably his best career game, and the Ducks ground crew slid through BYU's coverage in a statement win.

15. Baylor. A 156-yard rushing effort helped put away Texas State a week after the BYU loss, and now comes the Big 12 opener against Iowa State before the rematch against the Cowboys.

14. Penn State. A major statement on the road over an SEC team, albeit a struggling Auburn, but PSU racked up 245 ground yards and forced 4 turnovers ahead of 2 winnable games before going to Michigan.

13. NC State. Not a great offensive showing for the Wolfpack, who tacked on a defensive TD, but prevailed over a decent Texas Tech at home with UConn up next before a trip to Clemson.

12. Tennessee. When you're a 50-point favorite and you cover, you've got a pretty good offense. Hendon Hooker has a TD in 15 straight games now with a date against Florida up next.

11. Utah. Another move up in the rankings after some expected movement just outside the top 10 following some prominent losses by teams there.

10. Arkansas. Don't overreact, but also let's pump the brakes on the Razorbacks after a much too close game against Missouri State. Top 10 SEC teams aren't supposed to ever trail at home in games like these. Two long scoring plays saved the day,

9. Kentucky. A bit of a slow start, and Will Levis threw 2 picks, but the Wildcats powered through in a 31-0 win over Youngstown State. That should be enough to stay in the 9 spot this week.

8. Oklahoma State. The Pokes had 7 TDs in the first half against overmatched Pine Bluff and should stay put with an off week before the Baylor game.

7. USC. Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison look like the real deal, but the Trojans' defense looked more human against Fresno's balanced attack.

6. Clemson. Still those nagging questions on offense after a slow start, but the Tigers made the scoreline look a little more respectable.

5. Oklahoma. Nebraska may not be much these days, but the Sooners owned every phase of the game in a non-conference statement on the road. Enough to jump Clemson for some top 25 voters.

4. Michigan. Kicking the snot out of UConn doesn't exactly help a team's resume, but it doesn't hurt it, either. UM should stay put going into the Big Ten sked, and the early returns on J.J. McCarthy are elite: he hit on 15 of 18 passes in the 59-0 rout and these skill pieces are lethal.

3. Ohio State. Hanging 70 on Toledo and scoring TDs on 10 of its first 11 drives should firmly entrench the Buckeyes in this spot for another week. C.J. Stroud was a pristine 22 of 27 passing for 367 yards and 5 TDs.

2. Alabama. We didn't learn anything we didn't already know about the Tide, which punched UL Monroe in the mouth by a 63-7 count.

1. Georgia. Another blitzkrieg for the Bulldogs, who scored on 8 of their first 9 possessions in a 48-7 rout over South Carolina in the SEC opener. Brock Bowers caught 2 TDs and ran for a third while Georgia's front seven mauled the Gamecocks' line into dust. The champions stay put.

