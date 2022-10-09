Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 7

As the dust settles on Saturday's top action, let's get a look ahead to what the AP top 25 college football rankings will look like head into Week 7

Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll

Texas is back... in the top 25 college football rankings, according to our projection

Could drop out: No. 25 LSU, No. 21 Washington

25. BYU. Yes, the Cougars lost to an unranked Notre Dame, but played close enough to convince top 25 voters to keep them in the rankings, even at two losses.

24. North Carolina. Now 5-1, the Tar Heels move into undisputed control of the Coastal Division after edging Miami behind 2 TD passes from Drake Maye.

23. Kentucky. This offense screeched to a halt without quarterback Will Levis on the field, resulting in a second-straight loss, and UK is plummeting in the rankings after a brief stay in the top 10.

22. Kansas. It was just a 7-point loss to a great TCU team at home, and this offense barely missed a beat when Jason Bean stepped in for the injured Jalon Daniels, but top 25 voters will be inclined to punish the Jayhawks.

21. Texas. Don't say the B-word yet, but top 25 voters could rank the Longhorns after a 49-0 thrashing of Oklahoma, combined with Quinn Ewers' successful return.

20. Utah. Coming into this week at No. 11, it would be hard to drop the Utes out of the rankings completely after they played UCLA relatively close, but now at 2 losses, this team is on the cusp of falling out.

19. Cincinnati. It was close against a bad USF team, just a 4-point win, but it could be enough to move up given other changes around the rankings.

18. Syracuse. Idle this week, the Orange are still perfect through five games and could capitalize on the other poll movements. It's about to get tougher, though, with games against NC State, Clemson, and Notre Dame.

17. Kansas State. A win is a win, even an ugly 10-9 decision against unranked Iowa State, good enough for the Wildcats to move up this week.

16. Mississippi State. Two straight statement wins over SEC West foes, last week Texas A&M and this week over struggling Arkansas by a 40-17 count behind another huge day from Will Rogers, who hit 395 yards with 3 TDs.

15. Wake Forest. A nice, clean rout over the U.S. Military Academy should keep the Demon Deacons as is this week.

14. NC State. The Wolfpack hangs on at home with a close win over Florida State thanks to a clutch takeaway late to move to 5-1, but quarterback Devin Leary is dealing with a new injury.

13. TCU. Max Duggan threw 3 TD passes in a battle of ranked Big 12 teams, beating Kansas, and now going into another huge clash with Oklahoma State.

12. Oregon. The Ducks have regained a ton of momentum since the Georgia loss, as Bo Nix has 12 TD passes through 5 games.

11. UCLA. 6-0 for the Bruins, who rode 4 TD passes from DTR and another huge day from Zach Charbonnet to hand Utah it's second loss, and this offense has really come together this season.

10. Penn State. An idle week for the undefeated Nittany Lions ahead of a major road tilt with top-5 Michigan in a Big Ten East collision.

9. Ole Miss. Vandy led this game early as the Rebels had a subpar rushing day, but Jonathan Mingo had 247 yards and 2 TD catches to complete the comeback.

8. Oklahoma State. The Cowboys played Tech close in the first half at home, but used a 21-7 run after the break to secure a 10-point win and stay perfect

7. Tennessee. A statement 40-13 win at LSU cements the Vols as a legitimate threat in the SEC East behind college football's No. 1 offense. It could be enough to jump Okie State.

6. USC. These conference games are staying close, but the Trojans keep winning them, this week over a feisty Washington State.

5. Clemson. DJ Uiagalelei hit on just 58% of his throws, but scored twice and led the way rushing to keep the College Football Playoff hopefuls undefeated with a win over BC.

4. Michigan. A little closer than most thought early at Indiana, but the Wolverines hunkered down after halftime and scored 21 unanswered points.

3. Ohio State. As expected, the Buckeyes' skill pieces cut the Spartans' hapless secondary in half for a big win ahead of OSU's idle week.

2. Georgia. Expect the Bulldogs to stay put after haranguing Auburn at home again to stay perfect ahead of the Vandy game before a tough-looking next 4 weeks with an expected 3 ranked teams over the final 5 games.

1. Alabama. The top-ranked Tide survived a last-second scare from Texas A&M, and even though the offense looked sloppy without Bryce Young, the voters will likely keep Bama in pole position with a statement division win.

