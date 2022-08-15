College football rankings: Comparing preseason No. 1 teams to national champions
The preseason AP Top 25 college football rankings have been announced, and — spoiler alert — Alabama is your No. 1 team heading into 2022 kickoff.
But how important is that No. 1 spot, really? When it comes to winning the national championship, it turns out that being the top dog isn't the most important thing.
Just two teams that started the season No. 1 in the preseason rankings in the 21st century have gone on to win the national championship.
So, while history may not always be with the No. 1 team in the preseason, it's definitely a good idea to be somewhere in the top five, going on recent data.
Here is a look at the preseason No. 1 college football teams since 2000, and where they finished in the Top 25, along with the national champion and where they started the season.
College football rankings: Comparing preseason No. 1 teams to national champions
BCS rankings era
2000 Preseason No. 1: Nebraska (finished No. 8); National Champion: Oklahoma (preseason No. 19)
2001 Preseason No. 1: Florida (finished No. 3); National Champion: Miami (preseason No. 2)
2002 Preseason No. 1: Miami (finished No. 2); National Champion: Ohio State (preseason No. 13)
2003 Preseason No. 1: Oklahoma (finished No. 3); Co-National Champion: USC (preseason No. 8)
+ BCS national champion LSU finished No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll after starting at No. 14 in the 2003 preseason rankings
2004 Preseason No. 1: USC (finished No. 1); National Champion: USC
2005 Preseason No. 1: USC (finished No. 2); National Champion: Texas (preseason No. 2)
2006 Preseason No. 1: Ohio State (finished No. 2); National Champion: Florida (preseason No. 7)
2007 Preseason No. 1: USC (finished No. 3); National Champion: LSU (preseason No. 2)
2008 Preseason No. 1: Georgia (finished No. 13); National Champion: Florida (preseason No. 5)
2009 Preseason No. 1: Florida (finished No. 3); National Champion: Alabama (preseason No. 5)
2010 Preseason No. 1: Alabama (finished No. 10); National Champion: Auburn (preseason No. 22)
2011 Preseason No. 1: Oklahoma (finished No. 16); National Champion: Alabama (preseason No. 2)
2012 Preseason No. 1: USC (finished unranked); National Champion: Alabama (preseason No. 2)
2013 Preseason No. 1: Alabama (finished No. 7); National Champion: Florida State (preseason No. 11)
College Football Playoff rankings era
2014 Preseason No. 1: Florida State (finished No. 5); National Champion: Ohio State (preseason No. 5)
2015 Preseason No. 1: Ohio State (finished No. 4); National Champion: Alabama (preseason No. 3)
2016 Preseason No. 1: Alabama (finished No. 2); National Champion: Clemson (preseason No. 2)
2017 Preseason No. 1: Alabama (finished No. 1); National Champion: Alabama
2018 Preseason No. 1: Alabama (finished No. 2); National Champion: Clemson (preseason No. 2)
2019 Preseason No. 1: Clemson (finished No. 2); National Champion: LSU (preseason No. 6)
2020 Preseason No. 1: Clemson (finished No. 3); National Champion: Alabama (preseason No. 3)
2021 Preseason No. 1: Alabama (finished No. 2); National Champion: Georgia (preseason No. 5)
2022 Preseason No. 1: Alabama; National Champion: TBD
Total appearances in AP Top 25 preseason poll
1. Ohio State — 69
2. Oklahoma — 64
3. USC — 61
4. Notre Dame — 59
5. Alabama — 56
6. Texas — 55
7. Michigan — 51
8. Penn State — 48
9. Nebraska — 46
10. Tennessee — 42
More from College Football HQ
AP Top 25 preseason college football rankings announced
College football power rankings for 2022 preseason
Coaches Poll preseason Top 25 football rankings revealed