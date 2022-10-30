Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 10 announced

Another weekend of college football action is in the books and now it's time to get a look at the new top 25 rankings for the week to come.

We saw a trio of statement victories from the top three teams in the country, as Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee all came out on the winning end with division and conference races heating up around the nation.

Georgia and Tennessee are set to square off next weekend in a battle of undefeated teams with the winner making a case as the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings and likely representing the East Division in the SEC Championship Game.

Ohio State knocked off Penn State on the road behind an elite showing by edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau and a comeback from one of the nation's premier offenses.

Where do things stand in the new rankings? Here's your look at the updated poll for this week, according to the coaches' vote.

The new Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings are out

Georgia (45 1st-place votes) Ohio State (13) Tennessee (5) Michigan Clemson Alabama TCU Oregon USC Ole Miss UCLA Utah Illinois Kansas State North Carolina Penn State LSU Oklahoma State Wake Forest NC State Tulane Syracuse Liberty Kentucky UCF

Others receiving votes

Oregon State 71; Maryland 64; Texas 55; Washington 52; Cincinnati 39; Coastal Carolina 25; Baylor 14; Notre Dame 11; Boise State 11; Louisville 10; Arkansas 10; South Carolina 9; Mississippi State 8; Troy 6; UTSA 4.

Schools dropped out

No. 19 Cincinnati. Lost to UCF

No. 25 South Carolina. Lost to Missouri

Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers

UCF (Up 12). A solid week for the Knights, who moved to 6-2 on the year after defeating a ranked Cincinnati team.

Kentucky (Down 7). A tumble for the Wildcats after an ugly loss at Tennessee and questions around how well this offense can play right now.

Wake Forest (Down 9). A nasty loss to Louisville has the Demon Deacons going down in the rankings.

Kansas State (Up 8). Backup quarterback Will Howard looked like the starter in a destruction of a good Oklahoma State team and now K-State is second in the Big 12.

North Carolina (Up 6). Another good showing for quarterback Drake Maye in a win over Pittsburgh, and the Tar Heels look like the favorite to take this division.

Rankings reflect last week's AP poll

No. 9 Oklahoma State. The worst loss of the Mike Gundy era and the worst for a top 10 team since back in 1966, the Cowboys dropped an ugly 48-0 decision on the road to a resurgent Kansas State. OSU's stout defense had no answers for Deuce Vaughn, who ran for 158 yards, or backup quarterback Will Howard, who hit almost 300 yards passing with 4 TDs and no picks. With the loss, the Cowboys lost their grip on the No. 2 spot in the Big 12, which now belongs to the Wildcats.

No. 10 Wake Forest. This offense may have had the worst single quarter in college football history. In the third frame at Louisville, the Deacons lost six turnovers including a pair of pick-sixes thrown by quarterback Sam Hartman, an avalanche of misery that allowed the Cardinals to walk away with a rout.

No. 13 Penn State. Give credit to the Nittany Lions, who played some inspired defense and overcame early turnovers to take a lead on Ohio State in the second half. But ultimately the Buckeyes' pressure up front and their stout skill targets proved too much for Penn State to hold off, allowing a 28-3 scoring run from the visitors, and now James Franklin is just 1-10 against top 5 teams during his tenure at Happy Valley.

No. 16 Syracuse. Make it two straight losses for the Orange, who had started on a 6-0 win streak, their best since 1987. But the Fighting Irish decided to be good on offense this week, driving up and down the field on this good Cuse defense, and although the Irish had a lull in the second half, it wasn't enough for the one-time ACC contenders to take advantage of.

No. 19 Kentucky. This weekend was supposed to be the moment when the Cats made everybody pay attention. That they did, but for the wrong reasons, as this offense fell on its face at Tennessee. Will Levis, until now promoted as a top draft pick, went under 100 yards passing for no TDs and 3 picks against a Vols pass defense that was ranked 130th coming in.

No. 20 Cincinnati. A close loss to conference rival UCF ended Cincy's 19-game win streak in the AAC, and now the road back to a league title looks harder than it did last week.

No. 25 South Carolina. Shane Beamer finally got the Gamecocks back in the top 25 rankings only to drop right out after a confusing loss at home to Missouri, which is now 4-0 against this team under Eli Drinkwitz. Carolina had just over 200 total yards and ran for just 1.4 yards per carry.

And then there were six...

Georgia (8-0). College football's defending national champs took down rival Florida in honor of Vince Dooley, but faces a considerably tougher test next week against undefeated Tennessee.

Ohio State (8-0). It took more than half the game, but the Buckeyes offense woke up at Penn State to mount a comeback, with some major help from J.T. Tuimoloau, a one-man wrecking crew Sean Clifford will be seeing in his dreams.

Tennessee (8-0). College football's No. 1 total offense went to work early on Kentucky in a 44-6 rout over its rival and continues to get Jalin Hyatt open; the receiver has 14 TD catches on the year.

Michigan (8-0). Still perfect after taking down rival Michigan State, the Wolverines have what it takes to stay that way going into The Game, which looks like the Big Ten's play-in for the College Football Playoff.

Clemson (8-0). It took a comeback to take down Syracuse two weeks ago and now comes a big date on the road to Notre Dame, where it lost in 2020 as the No. 1 team in the rankings.

TCU (8-0). These games have been close, but they're all wins as the Horned Frogs hold their place in the lead for the Big 12 title chase after a 10-point win on the road at West Virginia.

