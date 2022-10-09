Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 7 announced

We're six weeks into the 2022 college football season and now it's time to get our first look at the new, updated top 25 rankings.

Six teams in last week's poll lost over the weekend, and we came just two yards shy of the No. 1 team getting upset at home after Texas A&M played Alabama to the very last tick of the clock in a furious comeback bid.

There's been plenty of change in the polls each week of the season as the upsets have piled up. Where do things stand for next Saturday?

Here's your first look at the latest rankings for this weekend's games, according to the coaches' vote.

The updated Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings

Alabama (35 1st-place votes) Georgia (18) Ohio State (10) Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Oregon UCLA NC State Wake Forest TCU Kansas State Mississippi State Syracuse Utah Kansas Cincinnati Kentucky Baylor Texas North Carolina

Others receiving votes

BYU 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; Central Florida 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; LSU 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pittsburgh 2; San Jose State 1

Coaches Poll top 25 biggest movers

North Carolina (Up 15). The biggest mover of the top 25 this week after moving to 5-1 and defeating Miami.

Texas (Up 10). Quinn Ewers' return inspired a 49-0 rout over Oklahoma.

Kentucky (Down 9). Two straight losses for UK with Will Levis injured.

Utah (Down 8). A 10-point loss at UCLA puts the defending Pac-12 champion in a tough position to repeat.

UCLA (Up 7). This is by far Chip Kelly's best team at Westwood and could still be perfect in time for the USC game.

Schools dropped out

No. 16 BYU. Lost to Notre Dame

No. 24 Washington. Lost to Arizona State

No. 25 Arkansas. Lost to Mississippi State

Rankings reflect last week's AP poll

No. 11 Utah. Make that two losses on the year for the defending Pac-12 champion Utes, who finally had no answer for the dynamic duo at still-undefeated UCLA. There's still enough time to take a stab at the conference title chase, but the matter is no longer in Utah's control; it needs other contenders to mess up along the way, too.

No. 13 Kentucky. UK's offense died on the vine without Will Levis in at quarterback and suddenly this team has lost two straight after climbing into the top 10 not long ago. South Carolina handled the Wildcats in a 24-14 victory in Shane Beamer's first win over a ranked team. Kaiya Sheron was under 200 yards passing and Kentucky is heading down the rankings with 2 major games coming up against MSU and Tennessee.

No. 16 BYU. Catholics vs. Mormons in Las Vegas went in Notre Dame's favor after it built up a 25-6 lead, but BYU stormed back in a big way when Jaren Hall threw for a 53 yard score and Christopher Brooks ran for one from 28 yards out, but it wasn't enough to surmount the original Irish advantage and the Cougars fall to 4-2 with Arkansas coming up next week.

No. 19 Kansas. The run is finally over for the Jayhawks, but not without a fight, coming within seven to TCU and its 2nd ranked offense at home. And that was without its starting quarterback: Jalon Daniels went down with a shoulder injury, allowing Jason Bean to step in, throwing 4 TDs and keeping KU in the game until the very last second.

No. 21 Washington. A second-straight L for the Huskies, two weeks ago at UCLA and a stunner on Saturday against now 2-win Arizona State. Michael Penix put the ball in the air 53 times, but none of those went for touchdowns, while UW's defense broke down a few too many times.

No. 25 LSU. A fumble on the opening kickoff and the Tigers just weren't able to recover at home to Tennessee and that flashy Vol offense. It's been a theme in Brian Kelly's otherwise stellar coaching career, an inability to come up big in games against highly ranked teams. Something to watch going forward as the SEC West schedule approaches.

SEC: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee

Big Ten: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State

ACC: Clemson, Syracuse

Big 12: Oklahoma State, TCU

Pac-12: USC, UCLA

Sun Belt: Coastal Carolina, James Madison

