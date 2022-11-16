Virginia cancels Coastal Carolina game after 3 Cavs players killed in shooting

Virginia has canceled its game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday after three members of its football team were killed in a shooting this week.

The game was to be the final home appearance for the Cavaliers this season.

Here is the full statement from Virginia:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The Virginia athletics department announced today (Nov. 16) the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 has been canceled. The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

The game would have been Virginia’s final home game of the 2022 season.

A decision if Virginia will participate in its final game of the season, a Nov. 26 (Saturday) date against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, has not been made at this time.

Ticket refund information for the Coastal Carolina game will be issued at a later time.

At around 10:30 p.m., a gunman opened fire on the passengers of the bus, striking five people.

Jones fled the scene, resulting in a 12-hour manhunt around Charlottesville, and police revealed they had him in custody the next day.

Chandler, Davis, and Perry were named the three fatalities from the shooting, while two additional victims were also shot and are receiving medical care.

Running back Mike Hollins was also shot in the incident, and is recovering after undergoing two surgeries.

