Alabama vs. UL Monroe schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

UL Monroe: You'll hear a lot about how the Warhawks knocked off Saban and the Tide back in 2007, but times have certainly changed since then. ULM has a decent option at QB: Chandler Rogers is completing almost 78% of his throws and he's the 2nd leading rusher on an offense that doesn't make a ton of mistakes, has few penalties, and turned the ball over just once.

Alabama: A good chance for the Crimson Tide to cut down on some of the mistakes it made in last week's 1-point win at Texas. Namely, all those penalties on the back end and on the offensive line. And a chance to help shore up its protection of quarterback Bryce Young, who, while he's a gifted runner with the football, this team fares better when he has a clean pocket to throw from. 

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

