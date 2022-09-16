Alabama vs. UL Monroe schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 17
Time: 4 p.m. Eastern
TV: SEC Network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
UL Monroe: You'll hear a lot about how the Warhawks knocked off Saban and the Tide back in 2007, but times have certainly changed since then. ULM has a decent option at QB: Chandler Rogers is completing almost 78% of his throws and he's the 2nd leading rusher on an offense that doesn't make a ton of mistakes, has few penalties, and turned the ball over just once.
Alabama: A good chance for the Crimson Tide to cut down on some of the mistakes it made in last week's 1-point win at Texas. Namely, all those penalties on the back end and on the offensive line. And a chance to help shore up its protection of quarterback Bryce Young, who, while he's a gifted runner with the football, this team fares better when he has a clean pocket to throw from.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Miami
- Utah
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Baylor
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- Ole Miss
- Texas
- Penn State
- Pittsburgh
- Texas A&M
- Oregon