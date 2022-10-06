Arkansas vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Arkansas: That great start seems like ancient history for the Hogs, who have now dropped two straight, both to division foes in Texas A&M and Alabama, and though are still playing great on the ground behind a stout line - they mounted an inspired comeback against the Tide - this back seven remains a serious enough liability, especially coming into this matchup. A third loss isn't great here for the Razorbacks with a trip to BYU coming up next.

Mississippi State: Here comes the Air Raid, scoring at least 39 points in all but one game (its loss at LSU), and outscoring opponents 52-7 in the first quarter of games so far. Will Rogers leads an offense that ranks 2nd nationally in the red zone, scoring on 13 straight trips including 10 TDs, and is 5th with 5.47 points per drive. MSU is even running pretty well, something it doesn't usually do under Mike Leach, averaging almost 94 ypg, the most in his tenure, and is running the ball 33% of the time, also a Leach-high.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

