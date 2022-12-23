Christmas Eve football schedule: Games on TV, how to watch

Christmas Eve college football, NFL schedule: Games on TV, how to watch
Christmas Eve is here and to help us celebrate this season is a full slate of college football and NFL games on TV for the Saturday slate to take in.
One of those games finds the next phase of this year's College Football Bowl Season with an intriguing kickoff coming to us from the state of Hawaii.
And that leads into an 11-game slate of NFL games on Christmas Eve that finds several playoff contenders in action.
Here's your schedule for the football on Christmas Eve and how you can watch and stream it all for the holiday.
Christmas Eve college football schedule
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
MTSU vs. San Diego State
Sat., Dec. 24 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: San Diego State comes into the game as the 6.5 point favorites against Middle Tennessee State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.
Total: The book set the over/under mark at 47.5 points for the game.
Moneyline: SDSU -300 | MTSU +200
FPI prediction: San Diego State has the narrow 53.7 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with MTSU at 46.3 percent to win, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.
Spread consensus pick: San Diego State -6.5
NFL games on Christmas Eve
All times Eastern
Bills at Bears
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Bills -8
Saints at Browns
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Browns -3
Texans at Titans
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Titans -3
Seahawks at Chiefs
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Chiefs -10
Giants at Vikings
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Vikings -4
Bengals at Patriots
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Bengals -3
Lions at Panthers
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Lions -2.5
Falcons at Ravens
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Ravens -6.5
Commanders at 49ers
Sat., Dec. 24 | 4:05 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: 49ers -6.5
Eagles at Cowboys
Sat., Dec. 24 | 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Cowboys -4.5
Raiders at Steelers
Sat., Dec. 24 | 8:15 p.m. | NFLN
Point spread: Steelers -2
