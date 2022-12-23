Christmas Eve football schedule: Games on TV, how to watch

Skip to main content

Christmas Eve college football, NFL schedule: Games on TV, how to watch

Your go-to guide for the college football and NFL action on TV as the schedule turns to Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve is here and to help us celebrate this season is a full slate of college football and NFL games on TV for the Saturday slate to take in.

One of those games finds the next phase of this year's College Football Bowl Season with an intriguing kickoff coming to us from the state of Hawaii.

And that leads into an 11-game slate of NFL games on Christmas Eve that finds several playoff contenders in action.

Here's your schedule for the football on Christmas Eve and how you can watch and stream it all for the holiday.

Christmas Eve college football schedule

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
MTSU vs. San Diego State
Sat., Dec. 24 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: San Diego State comes into the game as the 6.5 point favorites against Middle Tennessee State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The book set the over/under mark at 47.5 points for the game.

Moneyline: SDSU -300 | MTSU +200

FPI prediction: San Diego State has the narrow 53.7 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with MTSU at 46.3 percent to win, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Spread consensus pick: San Diego State -6.5

NFL games on Christmas Eve

All times Eastern

Bills at Bears
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Bills -8

Saints at Browns
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Browns -3

Texans at Titans
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Titans -3

Seahawks at Chiefs
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Chiefs -10

Giants at Vikings
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Vikings -4

Bengals at Patriots
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Bengals -3

Lions at Panthers
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Lions -2.5

Falcons at Ravens
Sat., Dec. 24 | 1 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Ravens -6.5

Commanders at 49ers
Sat., Dec. 24 | 4:05 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Eagles at Cowboys
Sat., Dec. 24 | 4:25 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Cowboys -4.5

Raiders at Steelers
Sat., Dec. 24 | 8:15 p.m. | NFLN
Point spread: Steelers -2

How to watch and stream college football every season

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

College Football Playoff rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. Kansas State
  10. USC
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Oregon
  16. Tulane
  17. LSU
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Mississippi State
  23. NC State
  24. Troy
  25. UTSA

