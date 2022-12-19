College football bowl schedule, game tracker: Conference win-loss records

College football bowl season is here with more than 40 games set for across the country to round out the year and lead into the playoff and national championship.

With everyone now moving out of their respective conference schedules to end the season, that allows us an opportunity to see schools going against opponents from other leagues and helps give us a direct on-the-field look to judge which conferences are having a stronger season than others.

Schedule: Best non-CFP bowl games you should be watching

Here's your look at how each conference has fared so far this bowl season.

Pick'em: College football bowl picks, predictions against the spread

College football bowl schedule tracker: How each conference has fared

AAC: 0-2 (.000)

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati loses to Louisville, 24-7

New Mexico Bowl: SMU loses to BYU, 24-23

Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana on Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. on ESPN

First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State on Dec. 27 at 3:15 p.m. on ESPN

Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina on Dec. 27 at 6:45 p.m. on ESPN

Military Bowl: UCF vs. Duke on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. on ESPN

Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. on ESPN

ACC: 1-0 (1.000)

Fenway Bowl: Louisville defeated Cincinnati, 24-7

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. on ESPN

Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. Oregon on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. on Fox

Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. on ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl: NC State vs. Maryland on Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. on ESPN

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. on CBS

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Big 12: 0-0

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin on Dec. 27 at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas on Dec. 28 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss on Dec. 28 at 9 p.m. on ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida State on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. on ESPN

Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama on Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. on ESPN

College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. on ESPN

Big Ten: 0-0

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State on Dec. 27 at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Syracuse on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. on ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State on Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. on ESPN

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky on Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. on ABC

College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. on ESPN

College Football Playoff Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. Mississippi State on Jan. 2 at 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. LSU on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah on Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. on ESPN

Conference USA: 1-3 (.250)

Bahamas Bowl: Miami (OH) loses to UAB, 24-20

Cure Bowl: UTSA loses to Troy, 18-12

LendingTree Bowl: Rice loses to Southern Miss, 38-24

Frisco Bowl: North Texas loses to Boise State, 35-32

New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama on Dec. 21 at 9 p.m.o on ESPN

Hawaii Bowl: MTSU vs. San Diego State on Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Independents: 1-0 (1.000)

New Mexico Bowl: BYU defeats SMU, 24-23

Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall on Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green on Dec. 26 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina on Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

MAC: 0-1 (.000)

Bahamas Bowl: Miami loses to UAB, 24-20

Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State on Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State on Dec. 26 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern on Dec. 27 at 12 p.m. on ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming on Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. on Barstool

Mountain West: 2-0 (1.000)

L.A. Bowl: Fresno State defeats Washington State, 29-6

Frisco Bowl: Boise State defeats North Texas, 35-32

Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Washington on Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. MTSU on Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. on ESPN

First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis on Dec. 27 at 3:15 p.m. on ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio on Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. on Barstool

Pac-12: 1-1 (.500)

Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State defeats Florida, 30-3

L.A. Bowl: Washington State loses to Fresno State, 29-6

Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs. North Carolina on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. on Fox

Alamo Bowl: Washington vs. Texas on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. on ESPN

Sun Bowl: UCLA vs. Pittsburgh on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. on CBS