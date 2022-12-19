College football bowl schedule, game tracker: Conference win-loss records
College football bowl season is here with more than 40 games set for across the country to round out the year and lead into the playoff and national championship.
With everyone now moving out of their respective conference schedules to end the season, that allows us an opportunity to see schools going against opponents from other leagues and helps give us a direct on-the-field look to judge which conferences are having a stronger season than others.
Here's your look at how each conference has fared so far this bowl season.
AAC: 0-2 (.000)
Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati loses to Louisville, 24-7
New Mexico Bowl: SMU loses to BYU, 24-23
Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana on Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. on ESPN
First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State on Dec. 27 at 3:15 p.m. on ESPN
Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina on Dec. 27 at 6:45 p.m. on ESPN
Military Bowl: UCF vs. Duke on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. on ESPN
Cotton Bowl: Tulane vs. USC on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. on ESPN
ACC: 1-0 (1.000)
Fenway Bowl: Louisville defeated Cincinnati, 24-7
Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. on ESPN
Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. Oregon on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. on Fox
Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. on ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN
Duke's Mayo Bowl: NC State vs. Maryland on Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. on ESPN
Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. on CBS
Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. on ESPN
Big 12: 0-0
Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin on Dec. 27 at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Arkansas on Dec. 28 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN
Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss on Dec. 28 at 9 p.m. on ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida State on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN
Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. on ESPN
Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama on Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. on ESPN
College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. on ESPN
Big Ten: 0-0
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State on Dec. 27 at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Syracuse on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. on ESPN
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State on Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. on ESPN
Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky on Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. on ABC
College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. on ESPN
College Football Playoff Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on ESPN
ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. Mississippi State on Jan. 2 at 12 p.m. on ESPN2
Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. LSU on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. on ESPN
Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah on Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. on ESPN
Conference USA: 1-3 (.250)
Bahamas Bowl: Miami (OH) loses to UAB, 24-20
Cure Bowl: UTSA loses to Troy, 18-12
LendingTree Bowl: Rice loses to Southern Miss, 38-24
Frisco Bowl: North Texas loses to Boise State, 35-32
New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama on Dec. 21 at 9 p.m.o on ESPN
Hawaii Bowl: MTSU vs. San Diego State on Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. on ESPN
Independents: 1-0 (1.000)
New Mexico Bowl: BYU defeats SMU, 24-23
Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall on Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green on Dec. 26 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina on Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
MAC: 0-1 (.000)
Bahamas Bowl: Miami loses to UAB, 24-20
Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State on Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State on Dec. 26 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern on Dec. 27 at 12 p.m. on ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming on Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. on Barstool
Mountain West: 2-0 (1.000)
L.A. Bowl: Fresno State defeats Washington State, 29-6
Frisco Bowl: Boise State defeats North Texas, 35-32
Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Washington on Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. MTSU on Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. on ESPN
First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis on Dec. 27 at 3:15 p.m. on ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio on Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. on Barstool
Pac-12: 1-1 (.500)
Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State defeats Florida, 30-3
L.A. Bowl: Washington State loses to Fresno State, 29-6
Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs. North Carolina on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. on Fox
Alamo Bowl: Washington vs. Texas on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. on ESPN
Sun Bowl: UCLA vs. Pittsburgh on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. on CBS