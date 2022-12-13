College football bowl schedule: TV, time changed for two games

Two changes are coming to the college football bowl schedule this postseason as ESPN has announced new kickoff times for the Las Vegas Bowl and the New Mexico Bowl.

Las Vegas Bowl: The matchup between Florida and Oregon State will now move to an earlier kickoff time at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time and 11:30 a.m. Pacific time on Saturday, Dec. 17, and is still being aired on the main ESPN network.

New Mexico Bowl: This game is still scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 but is now set for the primetime slot at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time and 5:30 p.m. Mountain time and will air on the main ABC network.

Las Vegas Bowl

Sat., Dec. 17 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Florida vs. Oregon State

New Mexico Bowl

Sat., Dec. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

SMU vs. BYU

The schedule change is the result of a shift in the NFL schedule. The following day on Dec. 18, the Raiders were set to play the Patriots in a Sunday Night Football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with that kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. Eastern, but the NFL flexed that game to 4:05 p.m. instead, leaving too short of a time to make the switch at the stadium from NFL to college football readiness.

“The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl and New Mexico Bowl are both owned and operated by ESPN Events, so this change is a solution that works for all parties,” Vice President of ESPN Events Clint Overby.

“We are accustomed to flexibility and we anticipated having to maneuver our event schedules based on the possibility of the Raiders game being flexed.”

The remainder of the college football bowl schedule remains the same, kicking off on Fri., Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl between UAB and Miami of Ohio at 11:30 a.m. Eastern and the Cure Bowl featuring UTSA and Troy at 3 p.m.

From there, the College Football Playoff schedule remains fixed on New Year's Eve. The first matchup will feature No. 2 Michigan against No. 3 TCU in the CFP Fiesta Bowl semifinal at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in the CFP Peach Bowl semifinal the primetime slot at 8 p.m., also on the main ESPN network.

The winners of the semifinal games will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Mon., Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

(ESPN)

