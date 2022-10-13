College football games on TV today: Week 7 schedule for Thursday night football

Week 7 of the college football schedule kicks off today with a slate of Thursday games across the country ahead of this weekend.

There are two games set for Thursday, including one matchup in the Power 5 between Big 12 rivals and another coming out of the AAC.

Here's your full TV schedule for the college football and NFL games on TV today.

Your look at the Week 7 college football schedule for Thursday

All times Eastern and odds courtesy SI Sportsbook

Baylor at West Virginia

Thurs., Oct. 13 | 7 p.m. | FS1

Point spread: Baylor -3.5

FPI pick: Baylor 60.1%

Baylor ATS: 3-2

West Virginia ATS: 3-2

Baylor: Already at two losses, including to Oklahoma State, this year's Big 12 title defense hasn't gone well and now, coming off a bye week, Baylor is trying to avoid dropping to .500 on the year. BU has held 4 of its 5 opponents to under 100 yards rushing so far while it's run for 16 touchdowns, 6th most nationally.

West Virginia: JT Daniels is dealing behind college football's 32nd ranked total offense but is down lead running back CJ Donaldson, who is in the concussion protocol after last week's injury. With him goes the Mountaineers' team-high rushing production: 369 yards and 6 TDs.

Temple at UCF

Thurs., Oct. 13 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: UCF -23.5

FPI pick: UCF 96.9%

Temple ATS: 3-2

UCF ATS: 3-2

Temple: Defense has been the Owls' calling card this season, ranking first in the AAC allowing 280.2 yards per game, 149 passing yards per game, and has allowed 16 or fewer points in three of their five games this season.

UCF: As solid as Temple is defensively is how efficient the Knights are on the attack, boasting the 4th ranked rushing offense in college football, averaging just under 253 yards per outing. The unit is led by quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who has 431 yards and 4 scores with his legs in addition to 7 passing TDs and over 1,100 yards. UCF went over 40 points in 3 of 5 games this season.

For those interested in the NFL side of things, this week's edition of Thursday Night Football comes to us from the shores of Lake Michigan.

Commanders at Bears

Thurs., Oct. 13 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime

Point spread: Commanders -1.5

FPI pick: Commanders 53.5%

Commanders ATS: 1-4

Bears ATS: 2-2-1

Commanders: Offense isn't exactly Washington's specialty this season, dropping four straight games and not scoring more than 17 points during that span and placing 7th worst in the NFL with 18.0 points per game. Getting behind means Washington has been throwing the ball more, with disastrous consequences: Carson Wentz has been sacked 20 times, the 2nd most in the NFL.

Bears: Another offense in search of an identity, as Chicago places just behind Washington as the 6th worst scoring offense in pro football at 17.2 points per game behind a passing attack good for under 136 yards each time out. But the Bears could get something going against a defense that's forced just one turnover on the year.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

