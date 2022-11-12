College football games on TV today: Week 11 schedule, top 25 rankings for Saturday

Skip to main content

College football games today: Week 11 TV schedule for Saturday

College football teams, schedule, rankings

Week 11 college football schedule

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State
Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Ohio State -40
FPI pick: Ohio State 98.4%

Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee
Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Tennessee -19.5
FPI pick: Tennessee 92.8%

No. 7 LSU at Arkansas
Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: LSU -3.5
FPI pick: LSU 72.5%

No. 20 Notre Dame at Navy
Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Notre Dame -17
FPI pick: Notre Dame 91.1%

Purdue at No. 21 Illinois
Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: Illinois -6.5
FPI pick: Illinois 65.5%

Vanderbilt at No. 24 Kentucky
Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: Kentucky -17.5
FPI pick: Kentucky 88.4%

Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan
Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Michigan -30.5
FPI pick: Michigan 97.1%

No. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Ole Miss
Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Alabama -12
FPI pick: Alabama 75.3%

Louisville at No. 10 Clemson
Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Clemson -7
FPI pick: Clemson 76.2%

Maryland at No. 14 Penn State
Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Penn State -10.5
FPI pick: Penn State 78.2%

Boston College at No. 16 NC State
Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: NC State -18.5
FPI pick: NC State 90.8%

No. 22 UCF at No. 17 Tulane
Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: Tulane -1
FPI pick: UCF 52.0%

No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State
Sat., Nov. 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Georgia -16.5
FPI pick: Georgia 84.7%

No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon
Sat., Nov. 12 | 7 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Oregon -13
FPI pick: Oregon 77.2%

No. 19 Kansas State at Baylor
Sat., Nov. 12 | 7 p.m. | FS1
Point spread: Baylor -2.5
FPI pick: Baylor 61.2%

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas
Sat., Nov. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Texas -7
FPI pick: Texas 73.0%

No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest
Sat., Nov. 12 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: Wake Forest -3.5
FPI pick: Wake Forest 54.3%

No. 23 Florida State at Syracuse
Sat., Nov. 12 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: Florida State -7.5
FPI pick: Florida State 55.6%

Stanford at No. 13 Utah
Sat., Nov. 12 | 10 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Utah -24
FPI pick: Utah 94.1%

Arizona at No. 12 UCLA
Sat., Nov. 12 | 10:30 p.m. |  Fox
Point spread: UCLA-20
FPI pick: UCLA 88.3%

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

