College football games today: Week 4 schedule for Friday, Sept. 23

The college football schedule continues into Week 4 with a trio of games set to kick off today as the week wraps up on Friday.

There's one interesting Power 5 head-to-head matchup involving ACC rivals, including one that's having a better season than anticipated already.

Then comes a pair of after dark kickoffs on the West Coast with two Mountain West clubs on the same field and another pitting that league against a Conference USA side.

Here's your quick and easy schedule for the Week 4 college football games on TV today.

Week 4 college football schedule for Friday

All times Eastern | Odds courtesy SI Sportsbook

Virginia at Syracuse

Fri., Sept. 23 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Syracuse -10

FPI pick: Syracuse 85.8%

Virginia: The Cavs' offensive blitzkrieg that tormented defenses a year ago has cooled as it takes a more balanced approach, eeking out a 2-point win over Old Dominion, bringing on a defense that ranks 57th nationally and has 8 sacks. Friday is UVA's 1st-year coach Tony Elliott's opener in the ACC.

Syracuse: One of 4 college football FBS teams to not have a turnover this season, the Orange are sitting pretty at 3-0 with a dominant win over Louisville and a nail-biter against Big Ten visitor Purdue, and looking at a chance to start 2-0 in ACC play for the first time since joining the conference a decade ago. Garrett Shrader is a 66.2% passer for 709 yards and eight touchdowns

Nevada at Air Force

Fri., Sept. 23 | 8 p.m. | FS1

Line: Air Force -24

FPI pick: Air Force 88.5%

Nevada: A sluggish 2 weeks for the Wolf Pack after starting 2-0, surrendering 82 points combined in its last 2, losing to Incarnate Word and getting blanked by Iowa. Nevada's quarterbacks are good for 5.3 yards, throwing 2 scores, and absorbing 13 total sacks.

Air Force: No team in college football today runs better than the Falcons, who average 396 yards on the ground per game, compared to just 72 through the air, good for 130th nationally. AF lost almost 100 yards off its rushing average after being held to just 171 in a 3-point loss to Wyoming.

Boise State at UTEP

Fri., Sept. 23 | 9 p.m. | CBSSN

Line: Boise State -16

FPI pick: Boise State 89.8%

Boise State: The Broncos like to score on UTEP, putting up at least 38 points in all 6 of their previous matchups, including over 50 in 3 games. Hank Bachmeier had 340 yards and 2 scores in this one a year ago, and he brings his two best receivers with him.

UTEP: Miners quarterback Gavin Hardison is almost to 6,000 career passing yards and has wide receiver Tyrin Smith back to make some noise. Smith is 4th nationally in receiving yards (437) and leads Conference USA in receptions (27) and yards per game (109.3).

