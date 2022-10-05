College football games today: Your Week 5 schedule for Wednesday

Skip to main content

College football games today: Your schedule for Wednesday

The college football games today on the schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 5
Thanks to Hurricane Ian, we saw a major change on the college football schedule for this week, with one game set to kick off today.

Originally set for last weekend, we now get a chance to see an interesting matchup between rivals stuck in the middle of the AAC standings looking to get a leg-up in the conference chase.

Here's your schedule for the college football games on today for Wednesday.

All times Eastern

SMU at UCF
Wed., Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: UCF -3
FPI pick: UCF 67.7%

SMU against the spread: 1-3

UCF against the spread: 2-2

UCF: Everybody beats Georgia Tech these days (except Pitt), and the Knights pulled through with an easy enough 27-10 victory to close out September. But they struggled passing the ball in the process, once again leaning heavily on a solid rushing attack, which had 284 yards in the win. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee led the way with 100 of those yards, and UCF as a whole is good for 275.8 on the ground per game, 3rd in college football, an important advantage against the Mustangs' front seven.

SMU: Coming off a loss to a TCU team that destroyed Oklahoma, the Mustangs prefer a pass-first attack, and with sustained success so far, ranking 5th nationally with 353 passing yards per game on average. Wide receiver Jake Bailey is coming off a strong, 163 yard game, while SMU lead back Tre Siggers ran for three scores the last time out.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

