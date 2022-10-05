College football games today: Your Week 5 schedule for Wednesday

College football games today: Your schedule for Wednesday
Thanks to Hurricane Ian, we saw a major change on the college football schedule for this week, with one game set to kick off today.
Originally set for last weekend, we now get a chance to see an interesting matchup between rivals stuck in the middle of the AAC standings looking to get a leg-up in the conference chase.
Here's your schedule for the college football games on today for Wednesday.
All times Eastern
SMU at UCF
Wed., Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: UCF -3
FPI pick: UCF 67.7%
SMU against the spread: 1-3
UCF against the spread: 2-2
UCF: Everybody beats Georgia Tech these days (except Pitt), and the Knights pulled through with an easy enough 27-10 victory to close out September. But they struggled passing the ball in the process, once again leaning heavily on a solid rushing attack, which had 284 yards in the win. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee led the way with 100 of those yards, and UCF as a whole is good for 275.8 on the ground per game, 3rd in college football, an important advantage against the Mustangs' front seven.
SMU: Coming off a loss to a TCU team that destroyed Oklahoma, the Mustangs prefer a pass-first attack, and with sustained success so far, ranking 5th nationally with 353 passing yards per game on average. Wide receiver Jake Bailey is coming off a strong, 163 yard game, while SMU lead back Tre Siggers ran for three scores the last time out.
