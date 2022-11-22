College football on TV today, picks: Week 13 schedule for Tuesday

It's the middle of the week in November and that means one thing when it comes to the college football schedule: MACtion.

There are two matchups set for Tuesday in the primetime slot for our last look at the Mid-American Conference slate in the final week of the regular season.

That includes a game that will help decide the East Division of the conference while another that will determine what teams gets to go to a bowl game and which will be left out of the postseason entirely.

Here's your look at the college football action set for Tuesday.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Ball State at Miami (OH)

Tues., Nov. 22 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Point spread: Miami -3

FPI pick: Miami | 62.2%

Ball State (5-6, 3-4): The Cardinals need this one to become bowl eligible after dropping three of their last four, and by close margins, too. BSU is good for 23.8 points per game, but is surrendering almost four touchdowns, too, and needs to run the ball better, averaging just under 146 yards per game.

Miami (5-6, 3-4). Also on the cusp of bowl eligibility, the RedHawks are posting under three touchdowns per outing and average under 200 yards both rushing and passing, but own a win over Northwestern this season. Freshman quarterback Aveon Smith is a dual threat, passing for 8 TDs and running for another 5.

College Football HQ pick: Our projections indicate that Miami will defeat Ball State, 24-21, and become bowl eligible.

Bowling Green at Ohio

Tues., Nov. 22 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Point spread: Ohio -7

FPI pick: Ohio | 85.8%

Bowling Green (6-5, 5-2). A win here over the Bobcats, and the Falcons can keep the East Division race up in the air until Buffalo plays Kent State on Saturday. Senior quarterback Matt McDonald is coming off a great showing against Toledo in which he passed for four touchdowns. He's a 62% passer on the year.

Ohio (8-3, 6-1). Win, and the Bobcats are champs of the East with a shot to play Toledo for the MAC title. Key to their offensive prowess this year has been senior wide receiver Sam Wiglusz, who leads the team with 65 catches for 794 yards and 10 touchdown grabs.

College Football HQ pick: Our projections indicate that Ohio will defeat Bowling Green, 31-23, and advance to the MAC Championship Game.

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU USC LSU Clemson Alabama Tennessee Oregon Penn State Washington Notre Dame Utah Kansas State Florida State UCLA North Carolina Tulane Ole Miss Cincinnati Oregon State Coastal Carolina Texas UCF

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook