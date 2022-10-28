College football games on TV today: Week 9 schedule for Friday night football

Week 9 of the college football schedule has already kicked off, starting 27 straight days of football at both levels heading into Thanksgiving weekend.

Three games are already in the books, and there are two more set for Friday, including one matchup between rivals in Conference USA.

Here's your update for the TV schedule on Friday night.

Week 9 TV college football schedule

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

East Carolina at BYU

Fri., Oct. 28 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: BYU -3

FPI pick: BYU 55.6%

BYU: 4-4

East Carolina: 5-3

East Carolina: When the Pirates score at least 34 points, they win games. When they score less, they lose them. Now 5-3 on the season, ECU has won three of the last five, including an impressive win over UCF last week, forcing four turnovers and four sacks while Holton Ahlers hit 30 of 36 passes for over 311 yards and Keaton Mitchell ran for over 100 yards and two touchdowns.

BYU: Once upon a time, the Cougars were a ranked could-be contender looking to make an impression before joining the Big 12 next season. Then came an ugly loss to Oregon and now they come in on a three game losing streak, allowing 93 points combined in their last two, to Arkansas and Liberty. In the latter case, BYU allowed 38 unanswered points in an ugly loss and at 4-4 needs to win two of its last four to become bowl eligible.

Louisiana Tech at Florida International

Fri., Oct. 28 | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Point spread: Louisiana Tech -6

FPI pick: Louisiana Tech 80.6%

Louisiana Tech: 2-5, 1-2

Florida International: 3-4, 1-2

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs sit just behind the Panthers in the conference standings, losing four of the last five overall, allowing 42 or more points in three of those losses. Tech isn't much of a threat running the ball, posting just under 102 yards per game, but boasts a pair of dynamite receivers: Tre Harris, who has 597 yards and 7 TDs, and Smoke Harris with his 420 yards and 4 scores while averaging almost 16 yards per play.

Florida International: Just 119th in college football in scoring, the Panthers are posting just 18.1 points per game and rushing for just under 113 yards each time out, but have a solid piece at quarterback in Grayson James. He's hitting on 62 percent of his pass attempts for 1,400 yards and eight touchdowns, adding two scores on the ground to go with 145 yards.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

