College football games on TV this weekend: Week 8 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

Your look at the Week 8 college football TV schedule with updated top 25 rankings and scores
Week 8 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to get a look at the most important matchups coming up for Saturday.

Many of the top 25 teams are taking the week off, but there are still five matchups on top pitting ranked teams in head-to-head games on the same field, including major clashes between contenders in the Big 12 and Pac-12.

Here's your viewing guide for the most important games on TV this weekend.

Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings

Week 8 college football TV schedule

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Ohio State -30
FPI pick: Ohio State 95.5%

UT Martin at No. 3 Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: N/A
FPI pick: Tennessee 99.4%

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Clemson -13.5
FPI pick: Clemson 83.5%

No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Cincinnati -3.5
FPI pick: Cincinnati 60.1%

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: LSU -2.5
FPI pick: LSU 51.3%

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Oregon -6.5
FPI pick: Oregon 71.4%

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Texas -6
FPI pick: Texas 66.0%

Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: Wake Forest -20.5
FPI pick: Wake Forest 90.4%

Memphis at No. 25 Tulane
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: Tulane -7
FPI pick: Tulane 68.2%

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama
Sat., Oct. 22 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Alabama -21
FPI pick: Alabama 90.8%

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State
Sat., Oct. 22 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Penn State -5
FPI pick: Penn State 62.5%

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU
Sat., Oct. 22 | 8 p.m. | FS1
Point spread: TCU -3.5
FPI pick: TCU 65.9%

Top 25 college football teams off this week: No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Michigan, No. 12 USC, No. 15 Utah, No. 18 Illinois, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 22 North Carolina, No. 23 NC State

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

How to watch college football

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

