College football games on TV this weekend: Week 8 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

Week 8 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to get a look at the most important matchups coming up for Saturday.

Many of the top 25 teams are taking the week off, but there are still five matchups on top pitting ranked teams in head-to-head games on the same field, including major clashes between contenders in the Big 12 and Pac-12.

Here's your viewing guide for the most important games on TV this weekend.

Week 8 college football TV schedule

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State

Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Ohio State -30

FPI pick: Ohio State 95.5%

UT Martin at No. 3 Tennessee

Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | SECN

Point spread: N/A

FPI pick: Tennessee 99.4%

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson

Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Clemson -13.5

FPI pick: Clemson 83.5%

No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU

Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Cincinnati -3.5

FPI pick: Cincinnati 60.1%

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU

Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: LSU -2.5

FPI pick: LSU 51.3%

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon

Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Oregon -6.5

FPI pick: Oregon 71.4%

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State

Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Texas -6

FPI pick: Texas 66.0%

Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest

Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Point spread: Wake Forest -20.5

FPI pick: Wake Forest 90.4%

Memphis at No. 25 Tulane

Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Tulane -7

FPI pick: Tulane 68.2%

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama

Sat., Oct. 22 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Alabama -21

FPI pick: Alabama 90.8%

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State

Sat., Oct. 22 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Penn State -5

FPI pick: Penn State 62.5%

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU

Sat., Oct. 22 | 8 p.m. | FS1

Point spread: TCU -3.5

FPI pick: TCU 65.9%

Top 25 college football teams off this week: No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Michigan, No. 12 USC, No. 15 Utah, No. 18 Illinois, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 22 North Carolina, No. 23 NC State

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Ohio State Tennessee Michigan Clemson Alabama Ole Miss TCU UCLA Oregon Oklahoma State USC Wake Forest Syracuse Utah Penn State Kansas State Illinois Kentucky Texas Cincinnati North Carolina NC State Mississippi State Tulane

