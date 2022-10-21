College football games on TV this weekend: Week 8 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
Week 8 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to get a look at the most important matchups coming up for Saturday.
Many of the top 25 teams are taking the week off, but there are still five matchups on top pitting ranked teams in head-to-head games on the same field, including major clashes between contenders in the Big 12 and Pac-12.
Here's your viewing guide for the most important games on TV this weekend.
College football games on TV: Week 8 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Ohio State -30
FPI pick: Ohio State 95.5%
UT Martin at No. 3 Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: N/A
FPI pick: Tennessee 99.4%
No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Clemson -13.5
FPI pick: Clemson 83.5%
No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Cincinnati -3.5
FPI pick: Cincinnati 60.1%
No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: LSU -2.5
FPI pick: LSU 51.3%
No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Oregon -6.5
FPI pick: Oregon 71.4%
No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Texas -6
FPI pick: Texas 66.0%
Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: Wake Forest -20.5
FPI pick: Wake Forest 90.4%
Memphis at No. 25 Tulane
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: Tulane -7
FPI pick: Tulane 68.2%
No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama
Sat., Oct. 22 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Alabama -21
FPI pick: Alabama 90.8%
Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State
Sat., Oct. 22 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Penn State -5
FPI pick: Penn State 62.5%
No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU
Sat., Oct. 22 | 8 p.m. | FS1
Point spread: TCU -3.5
FPI pick: TCU 65.9%
Top 25 college football teams off this week: No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Michigan, No. 12 USC, No. 15 Utah, No. 18 Illinois, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 22 North Carolina, No. 23 NC State
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
How to watch college football
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.
> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial
More from College Football HQ
AP top 25 poll: Vols moving up, USC and Alabama down in Week 8 rankings
College football picks: ESPN computer makes Week 8 predictions
Week 8 college football picks, predictions against the spread
Undefeated college football teams remaining this weekend
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 8
Betting lines, point spreads for college football's top Week 8 games
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- TCU
- UCLA
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Wake Forest
- Syracuse
- Utah
- Penn State
- Kansas State
- Illinois
- Kentucky
- Texas
- Cincinnati
- North Carolina
- NC State
- Mississippi State
- Tulane