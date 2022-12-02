College football schedule, picks today: Championship games you should watch

It all comes down to this. The college football schedule has pushed past the regular season and moved into Championship Week, with playoff selection coming up after that and the race for the national championship.

But there's still a lot of consequential football to be played before then and the conference pick their champions and with at least one if not two spots in the College Football Playoff still up for grabs.

There are still plenty of storylines to follow that will help bring the national championship picture into clearer focus and what happens on Saturday is crucially important in that process.

Get your remote ready: Here's what you should be watching this weekend.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

TCU (-1.5) vs. Kansas State. However close these games have been this season, TCU has still won them all, and that might be enough to qualify for the College Football Playoff even with a loss here. Not that most are predicting that, but the Wildcats are a quality challenger, fielding a potent rushing attack behind Deuce Vaughn that will test the Horned Frogs all day, while Max Duggan and TCU's elite skill pieces will look to make it a clean sweep in the Big 12 Championship Game heading into the playoff. 12 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

Georgia (-17.5) vs. LSU. A few weeks ago, LSU was coming into the SEC Championship Game with an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff, or at least throwing the rankings process into some entertaining chaos. But since losing to A&M, that prospect went out the window. That said, the Tigers can throw Georgia's perfect season off course and hand it a costly loss going into the playoff. Remember: the Bulldogs have kept some games closer than they should have been and this offense tends to lose interest after building leads in the first half. 4 p.m. on CBS and fuboTV (Try for free)

UCF at Tulane (-4). For the first time ever, Tulane is hosting a conference title game and with it comes a chance to avenge a close loss to the Knights from this season while also booking a date for the Group of Five bid in a New Year's bowl game. UCF can run the ball, while Tulane is playing the best defense in the AAC this season. 4 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

Michigan (-16.5) vs. Purdue. Not a bad two years for Michigan, which has a chance to clinch its second-straight Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth. It looks like a sure thing despite what happens in Indy, but the game still bears watching given Michigan is now dealing with a season-ending injury to lead offensive producer RB Blake Corum, and given Purdue's skill moving the ball in the air behind Aidan O'Connell and some gifted receivers. 8 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)

Clemson (-7.5) vs. North Carolina. Not long ago, the ACC Championship Game looked like a play-in event for the College Football Playoff, at least for Clemson, but that idea went up in smoke after its loss to South Carolina at home. UNC will tease the Tigers' secondary with Drake Maye dealing to some serious receiving talent, while Clemson tries to shift its own offense out of neutral and get something out of DJ Uiagalelei. Or is this the moment Dabo finally pulls the plug? 8 p.m. on ABC and fuboTV (Try for free)

According to CFP Selection Committee

Georgia Michigan TCU USC Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Clemson Kansas State Utah Washington Florida State LSU Oregon State Oregon UCLA Tulane South Carolina Texas Notre Dame UCF North Carolina Mississippi State NC State

