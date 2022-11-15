College football schedule: Week 12 games on TV today (Tuesday)

Week 12 of the college football schedule kicks off early this week as MACtion once again takes center stage with some impactful games on tap for Tuesday.

There's one team in action hoping to take the next big step towards winning its division title, and others hoping to become bowl eligible.

What college football games are on TV today? Here's your look at the full slate of games ready for Tuesday night.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Bowling Green at Toledo

Tues., Nov. 15 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Point spread: Toledo -16.5

FPI pick: Toledo 90.6%

Bowling Green (5-5, 4-2). Generating offense has been an issue for the Falcons, who have scored over 30 points just once in the last five games and are coming off a 40-6 defeat at the hands of Kent State last week. BG is running for just 109 yards per game and averages a shade over 22 points per game while giving up almost 33 ppg.

Toledo (7-3, 5-1). Good times for the Rockets, who have won four of the last five overall behind the MAC's top offense, scoring over 50 points in two outings, but placing close games the last three weeks, winning by a combined 10 points the last two games. Toledo is allowing under 180 yards both passing and rushing per game while averaging five touchdowns per game and has helped clinch the West Division.

College Football HQ pick: Our projections indicate that Toledo will defeat Bowling Green 33-16, and cover the spread. Toledo -16.5

Ohio at Ball State

Tues., Nov. 15 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Ohio -3.5

FPI pick: Ohio 57.7%

Ohio (7-3, 5-1). On average, the Bobcats are playing close games, averaging just 1.8 points more on offense than they allow on defense, but have won five straight games and lead the MAC East by a single game and a chance to clinch a spot in the championship game is on the line. Kurtis Rourke is a 3,000 yard passer this season with 24 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Ball State (5-5, 3-3). The Cardinals are just 11 combined points away from being a 7-3 team this year after close losses to Eastern Michigan and Toledo. Now the team is fighting for its bowl eligibility and has the inspiration and the offensive capacity to give Ohio a game.

College Football HQ pick: Our projections indicate that Ohio will defeat Ball State, 30-26, and cover the spread. Ohio -3.5

