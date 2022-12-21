Skip to main content

College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 21

Your schedule for the college football bowl games on TV for Wednesday in the days before Christmas
The college football bowl season marches on this week in the days before Christmas with one game set to kick off on the Wednesday schedule.

So far in the early going, the Sun Belt and Mountain West have performed the best against national competition, with the former going 3-0 and the latter 2-1, while the AAC sits at 0-2 and Conference USA at 1-3 early in the postseason.

How it's going: College football bowl game tracker: Conference win/loss records

But as the calendar moves closer to, and then after, Christmas is when we'll start seeing the more prestigious teams in action in the more famous bowl games, culminating in the College Football Playoff and national championship.

Going bowling: College football bowl schedule for 2022 games

Here's what you need to know about the bowl schedule on Wednesday.

College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Wednesday

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

New Orleans Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama
Wed., Dec. 21 | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: South Alabama comes into the game as 4 point favorites against Western Kentucky, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The book set the over/under mark at 56.5 points for the game.

Moneyline: South Alabama -200 | Western Kentucky +145

FPI prediction: Western Kentucky has the 58.2 percent chance to win the game, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times. By the FPI projections, South Alabama has the 41.8 percent shot to win outright.

Spread consensus pick: South Alabama -4

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that South Alabama will defeat Western Kentucky by an estimated score of 30.4 to 26.6 to win the New Orleans Bowl.

Western Kentucky (8-5) betting trends: WKU are 5-0 ATS against a winning team... 6-1 ATS in its last 7 after an ATS loss... The under is 6-1-1 in the team's last 8 games overall.

South Alabama (10-2) betting trends: Jaguars are 4-0 against the spread in their last 4 non-conference games... The over is 3-0-1 in SA's last 4 games overall... Over is 3-0-1 in its last 4 after a straight-up win.

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. Kansas State
  10. USC
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Oregon
  16. Tulane
  17. LSU
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Mississippi State
  23. NC State
  24. Troy
  25. UTSA

College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Wednesday

