College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Monday

College football bowl season got off to a fun start last week and now the schedule picks up again as the calendar moves to Monday.

The bowl schedule is back on after taking the day off on Sunday to let the NFL get its attention, but now the collegians return to the field, this time from Myrtle Beach.

And it's been a good showing so far for the conference in action today, the Sun Belt: the league is 2-0 in bowl season so far after conference champion Troy knocked off UTSA in the Cure Bowl, and Southern Miss earned a victory over Rice.

Here's your look at the football on today, who's in action, and how you can watch or stream it live.

College football TV schedule today

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Marshall vs. UConn

Mon., Dec. 19 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Marshall comes into the game as 12 point favorites against UConn, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 40 points

Moneyline: Marshall -500 | UConn +310

FPI prediction: Marshall has the comfortably 79.7 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with UConn at 20.3 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Marshall (8-4): Coming in on a four-game win streak to close out the season, the Thundering Herd owns a win at then-No. 8 ranked Notre Dame early in the year, placing third in its division in the Sun Belt, posting 24.2 points and over 405 yards per game while allowing just over 16 points and under 89 rushing yards per game, an important strength defensively.

UConn (6-6): Quite the turnaround for the Huskies, one of the least successful programs in modern college football history, under first-year head coach Jim Mora, Jr., who has the team in what will be its seventh bowl game all-time. Don't expect a ton of fireworks throwing the ball, as UConn averages 130th out of 131 in FBS when just 5.0 yards per pass, but it can run, posting just under 5 ypc and placing 40th nationally in rushing production, helping earn notable wins over Boston College and a good Liberty team.

