Skip to main content

College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Monday

Your go-to schedule for the college football games on TV today as bowl season moves to Monday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

College football bowl season got off to a fun start last week and now the schedule picks up again as the calendar moves to Monday.

More: College football bowl schedule, scores for 2022-23 games

The bowl schedule is back on after taking the day off on Sunday to let the NFL get its attention, but now the collegians return to the field, this time from Myrtle Beach.

And it's been a good showing so far for the conference in action today, the Sun Belt: the league is 2-0 in bowl season so far after conference champion Troy knocked off UTSA in the Cure Bowl, and Southern Miss earned a victory over Rice.

Here's your look at the football on today, who's in action, and how you can watch or stream it live.

College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Monday

College football TV schedule today

College football TV schedule today

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Marshall vs. UConn
Mon., Dec. 19 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread: Marshall comes into the game as 12 point favorites against UConn, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 40 points

Moneyline: Marshall -500 | UConn +310

Pick 'em: College football bowl game picks against the spread

FPI prediction: Marshall has the comfortably 79.7 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with UConn at 20.3 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Marshall (8-4): Coming in on a four-game win streak to close out the season, the Thundering Herd owns a win at then-No. 8 ranked Notre Dame early in the year, placing third in its division in the Sun Belt, posting 24.2 points and over 405 yards per game while allowing just over 16 points and under 89 rushing yards per game, an important strength defensively.

Schedule: Best non-CFP bowl games you should watch

UConn (6-6): Quite the turnaround for the Huskies, one of the least successful programs in modern college football history, under first-year head coach Jim Mora, Jr., who has the team in what will be its seventh bowl game all-time. Don't expect a ton of fireworks throwing the ball, as UConn averages 130th out of 131 in FBS when just 5.0 yards per pass, but it can run, posting just under 5 ypc and placing 40th nationally in rushing production, helping earn notable wins over Boston College and a good Liberty team.

How to watch and stream college football every season

fuboTV provides total, live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV channels as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

College Football Playoff rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. Kansas State
  10. USC
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Oregon
  16. Tulane
  17. LSU
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Mississippi State
  23. NC State
  24. Troy
  25. UTSA

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

jim mora uconn football
Schedules

College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Monday

By James Parks
Ohio State was an early College Football Playoff favorite.
Schedules

2022 College Football Playoff schedule, games, dates, rankings: How to watch, stream

By James Parks
college football ohio state buckeyes
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 as Bowl Season begins

By James Parks
florida gators football
Schedules

College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Saturday

By James Parks
rose bowl college football
Schedules

College football bowl schedule, scores for 2022-23: Games, times, TV, streaming

By James Parks
Ohio State is a perennial fixture of the College Football Playoff rankings and won the first-ever CFP national championship.
News

No. 1 2024 college football recruit Dylan Raiola de-commits from Ohio State

By James Parks
Wisconsin Badgers football
News

College football transfer 4-star QB lands at Wisconsin

By James Parks
college football
Picks

Cincinnati vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Fenway Bowl odds, spread, lines

By James Parks