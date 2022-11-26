Skip to main content

College football today: Schedule, scores for Week 13 games

Your look at the schedule and scores for the biggest college football games this Rivalry Week with Championship Saturday and Selection Sunday fast approaching
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It all comes down to this, as the 2022 college football schedule turns to the regular season finale on Saturday, with a slate of crucial games on tap that will help sort out the conference championship and national playoff picture.

College football today: Schedule, scores for Week 13 games

Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings

College football schedule for Week 13 games

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia
Sat., Nov. 26 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Georgia -35.5
FPI pick: Georgia | 98.7%

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State
Sat., Nov. 26 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Ohio State -8
FPI pick: Ohio State | 71.8%

South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson
Sat., Nov. 26 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Clemson -14.5
FPI pick: Clemson | 88.9%

No. 25 Louisville at Kentucky
Sat., Nov. 26 | 3 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: Kentucky -3
FPI pick: Louisville | 56.1%

Auburn at No. 7 Alabama
Sat., Nov. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Alabama -22
FPI pick: Alabama | 94.5%

No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State
Sat., Nov. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Oregon -3
FPI pick: Oregon | 57.4%

Iowa State at No. 4 TCU
Sat., Nov. 26 | 4 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: TCU -10
FPI pick: TCU | 73.2%

Michigan State at No. 11 Penn State
Sat., Nov. 26 | 4 p.m. | FS1
Point spread: Penn State -19
FPI pick: Penn State | 88.2%

No. 14 Utah at Colorado
Sat., Nov. 26 | 4 p.m. | Pac12
Point spread: Utah -29.5
FPI pick: Utah | 98.0%

No. 5 LSU at Texas A&M
Sat., Nov. 26 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: LSU -10
FPI pick: LSU | 73.3%

No. 22 UCF at USF
Sat., Nov. 26 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: UCF -20
FPI pick: UCF | 89.0%

No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC
Sat., Nov. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: USC -4.5
FPI pick: USC | 65.5%

No. 10 Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Sat., Nov. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: Tennessee -14
FPI pick: Tennessee | 93.2%

Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State
Sat., Nov. 26 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Kansas State -11
FPI pick: Kansas State | 85.4%

No. 13 Washington at Washington State
Sat., Nov. 26 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Washington -2
FPI pick: Washington | 52.6%

More from College Football HQ

Place your bets: College football picks, predictions against the spread

Pick 'em: Week 13 score predictions by computer model

Going bowling? College football bowl predictions for Playoff, New Year's games

Behind the ballot: AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 13

Iron Bowl: Computer predicts Alabama vs. Auburn game score

Who's in? Bowl eligibility tracker coming into this weekend

The Game: Ohio State vs. Michigan preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?

Playoffology: What the 12-team CFP would look like this week

On notice: College football teams on upset alert in Week 13

Rivalry renewed: Score predictions for USC vs. Notre Dame matchup

How to watch and stream college football every season

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

College Football Playoff Rankings

According to the official Selection Committee top 25 picks

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Alabama
  8. Clemson
  9. Oregon
  10. Tennessee
  11. Penn State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Washington
  14. Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Florida State
  17. North Carolina
  18. UCLA
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Oregon State
  22. UCF
  23. Texas
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Louisville

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football schedule, picks today: Week 13 games you must watch

By James Parks
College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 rankings.
Schedules

College football today: Schedule, scores for Week 13 games

By James Parks
College football factory USC Trojans
Schedules

USC vs. Notre Dame pick, prediction, game time, stream: Week 13 college football schedule

By James Parks
Scenes at a Texas A&M college football game.
Schedules

LSU vs. Texas A&M pick, prediction, game time, stream: Week 13 college football schedule

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Alabama vs. Auburn prediction, picks, game time: Week 13 college football schedule

By James Parks
michigan college football wolverines
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Michigan prediction, picks, game time, TV, live stream

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

Upset alert for Week 13: Ohio State, USC on notice in Rivalry Week

By James Parks
ole miss football lane kiffin
News

Lane Kiffin goes after reporter for story that he's leaving Ole Miss for Auburn

By James Parks