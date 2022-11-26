College football today: Schedule, scores for Week 13 games

It all comes down to this, as the 2022 college football schedule turns to the regular season finale on Saturday, with a slate of crucial games on tap that will help sort out the conference championship and national playoff picture.

College football schedule for Week 13 games

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia

Sat., Nov. 26 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Georgia -35.5

FPI pick: Georgia | 98.7%

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State

Sat., Nov. 26 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Ohio State -8

FPI pick: Ohio State | 71.8%

South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson

Sat., Nov. 26 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Clemson -14.5

FPI pick: Clemson | 88.9%

No. 25 Louisville at Kentucky

Sat., Nov. 26 | 3 p.m. | SECN

Point spread: Kentucky -3

FPI pick: Louisville | 56.1%

Auburn at No. 7 Alabama

Sat., Nov. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Alabama -22

FPI pick: Alabama | 94.5%

No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State

Sat., Nov. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Oregon -3

FPI pick: Oregon | 57.4%

Iowa State at No. 4 TCU

Sat., Nov. 26 | 4 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: TCU -10

FPI pick: TCU | 73.2%

Michigan State at No. 11 Penn State

Sat., Nov. 26 | 4 p.m. | FS1

Point spread: Penn State -19

FPI pick: Penn State | 88.2%

No. 14 Utah at Colorado

Sat., Nov. 26 | 4 p.m. | Pac12

Point spread: Utah -29.5

FPI pick: Utah | 98.0%

No. 5 LSU at Texas A&M

Sat., Nov. 26 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: LSU -10

FPI pick: LSU | 73.3%

No. 22 UCF at USF

Sat., Nov. 26 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: UCF -20

FPI pick: UCF | 89.0%

No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC

Sat., Nov. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: USC -4.5

FPI pick: USC | 65.5%

No. 10 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Sat., Nov. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Point spread: Tennessee -14

FPI pick: Tennessee | 93.2%

Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State

Sat., Nov. 26 | 8 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Kansas State -11

FPI pick: Kansas State | 85.4%

No. 13 Washington at Washington State

Sat., Nov. 26 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Washington -2

FPI pick: Washington | 52.6%

Place your bets: College football picks, predictions against the spread

Pick 'em: Week 13 score predictions by computer model

Going bowling? College football bowl predictions for Playoff, New Year's games

Behind the ballot: AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 13

Iron Bowl: Computer predicts Alabama vs. Auburn game score

Who's in? Bowl eligibility tracker coming into this weekend

The Game: Ohio State vs. Michigan preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?

Playoffology: What the 12-team CFP would look like this week

On notice: College football teams on upset alert in Week 13

Rivalry renewed: Score predictions for USC vs. Notre Dame matchup

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

According to the official Selection Committee top 25 picks

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU LSU USC Alabama Clemson Oregon Tennessee Penn State Kansas State Washington Utah Notre Dame Florida State North Carolina UCLA Tulane Ole Miss Oregon State UCF Texas Cincinnati Louisville

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook