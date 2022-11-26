College football today: Schedule, scores for Week 13 games
It all comes down to this, as the 2022 college football schedule turns to the regular season finale on Saturday, with a slate of crucial games on tap that will help sort out the conference championship and national playoff picture.
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia
Sat., Nov. 26 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Georgia -35.5
FPI pick: Georgia | 98.7%
No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State
Sat., Nov. 26 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Ohio State -8
FPI pick: Ohio State | 71.8%
South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson
Sat., Nov. 26 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Clemson -14.5
FPI pick: Clemson | 88.9%
No. 25 Louisville at Kentucky
Sat., Nov. 26 | 3 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: Kentucky -3
FPI pick: Louisville | 56.1%
Auburn at No. 7 Alabama
Sat., Nov. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Alabama -22
FPI pick: Alabama | 94.5%
No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State
Sat., Nov. 26 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Oregon -3
FPI pick: Oregon | 57.4%
Iowa State at No. 4 TCU
Sat., Nov. 26 | 4 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: TCU -10
FPI pick: TCU | 73.2%
Michigan State at No. 11 Penn State
Sat., Nov. 26 | 4 p.m. | FS1
Point spread: Penn State -19
FPI pick: Penn State | 88.2%
No. 14 Utah at Colorado
Sat., Nov. 26 | 4 p.m. | Pac12
Point spread: Utah -29.5
FPI pick: Utah | 98.0%
No. 5 LSU at Texas A&M
Sat., Nov. 26 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: LSU -10
FPI pick: LSU | 73.3%
No. 22 UCF at USF
Sat., Nov. 26 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: UCF -20
FPI pick: UCF | 89.0%
No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC
Sat., Nov. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: USC -4.5
FPI pick: USC | 65.5%
No. 10 Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Sat., Nov. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: Tennessee -14
FPI pick: Tennessee | 93.2%
Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State
Sat., Nov. 26 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Kansas State -11
FPI pick: Kansas State | 85.4%
No. 13 Washington at Washington State
Sat., Nov. 26 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Washington -2
FPI pick: Washington | 52.6%
