College football on TV, picks today: Tulane vs. SMU prediction, schedule

Your preview for the college football TV schedule on Thursday night
The college football schedule marches on with just two games left in the regular season, and one ranked Group of Five contender in action mid-week.

The outcome of Thursday's game could end up going a long way in determining what the New Year's Six bowl schedule looks like when all is said and done.

Going bowling? College football bowl predictions heading into Week 12

Here's your guide to the football on tonight.

College football on TV today: Week 12 schedule for Thursday night football

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

SMU at Tulane
Thurs., Nov. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Tulane -3.5
FPI prediction: Tulane 65.3%

SMU (6-4, 4-2). Since starting 2-3 on the year, the Mustangs have won four of the last five and are still technically in the hunt for the AAC, but they need a lot of help getting there. This offense can take SMU wherever it wants to go, ranking 9th and 11th in points per game and total offense, respectively. The magic number for SMU is 40: it's 6-0 when scoring that many and 0-4 when it doesn't.

No. 21 Tulane (8-2, 5-1). The loss at home to UCF makes the AAC title race a little more interesting as the Green Wave lost the opportunity to take sole possession of first place and is instead in a three-way tie with the Knights and Cincinnati, who it plays in the finale. Defense leads the way as Tulane is allowing 19.0 points per game and 175 or fewer yards both passing and rushing per game. Michael Pratt is hitting 66% of his throws for 17 touchdowns and four picks.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Tulane has a 69 percent to win the game outright, by a 34-30 margin, and cover the spread. Tulane -3.5

How to watch and stream college football this season

College Football Playoff Rankings

According to CFP Selection Committee

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

