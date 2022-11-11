College football TV schedule, picks: Week 11 games on Friday night to watch

The college football schedule turns to Week 11 coming off three weekdays of action and now comes a triple-header of games on Friday night.

Including one matchup in the AAC, another in the Mountain West, and one game out of the Pac-12 featuring a top 10 team.

Here's your schedule for the football games on TV for Friday.

Week 11 college football TV schedule

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

East Carolina at Cincinnati

Fri., Nov. 11 | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Cincinnati -5

FPI pick: Cincinnati 67.0%

East Carolina (6-3, 3-2). Winners of four in the last five games overall, the Pirates own a dominant 21-point win over a now-ranked UCF that is itself playing for first place in the conference this weekend. Holton Ahlers is over 2,600 yards passing for 18 touchdowns and just five picks on the year and he ran for two scores in an important win over BYU last weekend. ECU can jump into third place in the league with a win here.

Cincinnati (7-2, 4-1). Just 11 combined points keep the Bearcats from being undefeated and a close loss to UCF keeps them from leading the AAC standings, and there's still a game against current leader Tulane to help sort things out in the next few weeks. Ben Bryant has hit 63.3% of his passes for 2,358 yards with 18 touchdowns and 6 picks. His top target remains Tyler Scott, who leads Cincy with 686 yards and eight touchdown grabs.

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati pick: College Football HQ projects that Cincinnati has the 69 percent chance of victory and will defeat East Carolina, 29-20.

Colorado at No. 8 USC

Fri., Nov. 11 | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Point spread: USC -35

FPI pick: USC 98.0%

Colorado (1-8, 1-5). Not much to write home about for the Buffaloes, who underwent a coaching change midseason after a historically bad start. The offense is good for 15.6 points per game and is allowing more than 40 while surrendering 232 on the ground each time out. Colorado could get some traction running the ball against Southern Cal's 66th ranked rush defense.

USC (8-1, 6-1). Still on the fringes of the College Football Playoff hunt, the Trojans took some flak for being ranked ahead of UCLA despite not having any wins over ranked teams, and having lost to the one top 25 team on its schedule, at Utah. Still, this offense can play with anybody and is about to get top receiver Jordan Addison back to spread the field. USC's defense leaves much to be desired despite its early aggressive play, has kept many of these games too close, and needs to use the Buffs as target practice with the Pac-12 title race looming.

Colorado vs. USC pick: College Football HQ projects that USC has the 99 percent chance to win the game outright and will defeat Colorado, 48-16.

Fresno State at UNLV

Fri., Nov. 11 | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Point spread: Fresno State -9.5

FPI pick: Fresno State 65.2%

Fresno State (5-4, 4-1). The Bulldogs have recovered nicely since losing four straight by winning the next four, including two 40-plus point performances since quarterback Jake Haener made his return. Fresno has also developed a consistent pass rush, led by senior David Perales, who is third nationally in sacks per game.

UNLV (4-5, 2-3). The Rebels have dropped their last four straight games, allowing over 40 points while scoring 10 or fewer in three of them. The team is 89th nationally rushing for 135.6 yards per game, but has a capable back in Aidan Robbins, who is over 700 yards on the year with 8 scores and averaging almost five yards per carry.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC Alabama Clemson Ole Miss UCLA Utah Penn State North Carolina NC State Tulane Texas Kansas State Notre Dame Illinois UCF Florida State Kentucky Washington

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook