College football TV schedule, picks: Week 11 games on Thursday night football

We're almost halfway through the month of November and the college football schedule is heating up as conference races get more intense and separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Now the calendar turns to Thursday night football with a pair of games scheduled for the primetime slate across the country.

There's one matchup coming to us from the American Athletic Conference, and another from the Sun Belt after dark.

Here's your schedule for the games on TV today.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Tulsa at Memphis

Thurs., Nov. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Memphis -6.5

FPI pick: Memphis 77.4%

Tulsa (3-6, 1-4). The Golden Hurricane officially has no margin for error right now if they want to become bowl eligible. Another loss and this team is out of the postseason after losing four of the last five games. Freshman quarterback Braylon Braxton is coming off a 13 of 25 passing performance and goes against a Memphis defense that ranks 8th out of 11 in the AAC with 412 yards allowed per game.

Memphis (4-5, 2-4). The Tigers have dropped their last four straight games, including the last two weeks against the class of the league, against ranked Tulane and UCF by a combined 15 points. And before that against Houston and East Carolina by a combined 3 points. The loser of this one falls into 9th place in the conference standings.

Tulsa vs. Memphis pick: College Football HQ projects that Memphis has a 75 percent chance of victory and will defeat Tulsa, 33-26.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana

Thurs., Nov. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Louisiana -3.5

FPI pick: Louisiana 58.9%

Georgia Southern (5-4, 2-3). Expect the Eagles to put the ball in the air, because they're one of college football's premier passing teams. Kyle Vantrease is 3rd nationally with 2,982 yards and has thrown for 20 touchdowns in an offense that is 4th nationally averaging 331 passing yards per game. GSU averaged 36 points per game, tops in the Sun Belt this season.

Louisiana (4-5, 2-4). As good as the Eagles are moving the ball, the Ragin' Cajuns are stopping you, allowing just 22 points and 347 total yards per game on average, compared to Georgia Southern allowing 488 yards and 31 ppg. Defensively, Louisiana has racked up 23 sacks and can throw quarterbacks out of rhythm behind an aggressive pass rush coming off both edges.

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana pick: College Football HQ projects that Louisiana has a 62 percent chance of victory and will defeat Georgia Southern, 33-30.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC Alabama Clemson Ole Miss UCLA Utah Penn State North Carolina NC State Tulane Texas Kansas State Notre Dame Illinois UCF Florida State Kentucky Washington

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook